Sutton heap pressure on Hartlepool with fourth straight home win in League Two

Sutton triumphed 2-0 to record a fourth consecutive home Sky Bet League Two win that extended Hartlepool’s winless run to nine games.

After the U’s had gone close early on when Donovan Wilson hit the outside of a post from close range, their bright start faded and the rest of the first half produced little in the way of goalmouth incidents.

However, the dangerous Wilson volleyed over from Louis John’s long pass right at the very end of the first period.

And it was the same player who should have put U’s ahead early in the second half when he was put through by Joe Kizzi but failed to beat goalkeeper Ben Killip.

Yet he made amends soon afterwards as a provider, crossing low from the right for Will Randall to score in the 53rd minute.

And 13 minutes later the U’s scored a brilliant second as Harry Beautyman crashed in a diving header from Craig Eastmond’s first-time cross.

Some late Hartlepool pressure saw Jamie Sterry’s shot tipped over by Jack Rose but Sutton were able to close out the victory and substitute Enzio Boldewijn might have widened the margin when his shot was smothered by Killip.