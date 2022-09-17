Dagenham return to winning ways in emphatic fashion

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dagenham bounced back from two straight defeats in superb fashion with a crushing 4-1 victory over Altrincham at the Chigwell Construction Stadium

The hosts went in front through Manny Onariase’s header at the back post from Myles Weston’s corner in the 26th minute.

The Daggers doubled their advantage less than 10 minutes later when Mauro Vilhete collected a pass from Junior Morias before he cut inside and let fly with a shot which flew into the back of the net via a post.

The home side made it three in the 65th minute, Weston, who was causing problems down the wing, fizzing a ball into the area which Ross Barrows turned into his own goal.

It was four minutes later thanks to Josh Walker’s emphatic finish from inside the area.

Altrincham grabbed a consolation through Josh Lundstram’s fabulous effort which found the top corner, but they were already well beaten.