Sunderland hit back twice to draw at Watford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Sunderland hit back twice to draw at Watford

By Press Association
September 17, 2022, 5:16 pm
Jewison Bennette celebrates the late equaliser (Steven Paston/PA)
Jewison Bennette celebrates the late equaliser (Steven Paston/PA)

Sunderland substitute Jewison Bennette earned his side a 2-2 draw at Watford with an 87th-minute equaliser at Vicarage Road.

It was the second time in the contest that Tony Mowbray’s side had come from behind.

With the game ebbing away from the Wearsiders, Patrick Roberts clipped over a cross that evaded the Watford central defenders and dropped at the feet of Bennette, who swivelled and turned home to square a match of errors and curious goals.

Such a prospect did not look likely in a dour opening half-hour.

Without the injured Ross Stewart, Mowbray had decided against trying to play a false number nine and instead pressed four players up as a false forward line up against the Watford rearguard.

Elliot Embleton and Alex Pritchard occupied the central roles, while Patrick Roberts and Jack Clarke kept the home full-backs fully occupied in their own half, denying them the freedom to burst forward on the overlap.

Watford were left to send over a series of crosses that were delivered by players who should have been in the area to receive them, which played into the aerial dominance of Sunderland central defender Danny Batth in particular.

It all added up to a contest that was tactically fascinating but low on goalmouth action apart from a Lynden Gooch shot that drifted wide and a Joao Pedro effort that was comfortably held by Anthony Patterson.

Then, out of nowhere, Colombian teenager Yaser Asprilla curled a clever ball into space on the left for Hassane Kamara to chase. The full-back’s cross was shovelled into the path of Keinan Davis by Sunderland goalkeeper Patterson, leaving the on-loan Aston Villa striker the easiest of tap-ins on his first Watford start.

If that goal came as a surprise, it was nothing compared to the Sunderland equaliser on the stroke of half-time.

A ball across the box found Clarke, who was struggling to keep his feet to force in a shot when Aji Alese took over and slid it under the advancing Daniel Bachmann.

Hamza Choudhury appeared to clear the ball off the line, only for the watch of referee John Busby to buzz and alert everyone inside Vicarage Road that goal-line technology had judged the ball to found the net.

The second half began with almost total Watford domination. Pedro was at the heart of most of it, slipping an acute pass into the path of Asprilla, who shot tamely at Patterson.

It then required Batth to throw his body in the way of a Davis shot and referee Busby to ignore Watford’s penalty appeals when Kamara’s cross appeared to catch the outstretched arm of Gooch.

The home side’s pressure eventually told just past the hour. Pedro’s free-kick was headed back by William Troost-Ekong. Sunderland defender Luke O’Nien then outjumped Kortney Hause only to head straight into his own net.

The visitors roused themselves once more, but were thwarted by an offside flag after Clarke had turned home a cross from substitute Amad Diallo.

Their best chance fell to another replacement, Leon Dajaku, seven minutes from time when he raced clear only to drag his mistimed shot wide of the far post.

That was until Benette finally levelled four minutes later.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Kevin Pietersen was controversially omitted from England’s winter tour of India on this day in 2012 (Anthony Devlin/PA)
On this day in 2012 – Kevin Pietersen omitted from England squad for India…
(John Locher/AP)
Saul Alvarez beats Gennady Golovkin by unanimous decision in trilogy fight
Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder says his team are not free-flowing (PA)
Chris Wilder finds a positive but admits ‘it’s a bit tough at the moment’
Michael Smith, pictured, had finished runner-up to Peter Wright in the PDC World Championship final (Aaron Chown/PA)
Michael Smith beats Peter Wright at World Series of Darts Finals
Mikel Arteta captained Arsenal during Arsene Wenger’s reign as manager. (Nick Potts/PA)
Mikel Arteta ‘would love’ to have had Arsene Wenger’s counsel at start of tenure
Wales are heading to the 2022 World Cup (David Davies/PA)
‘Important we respect their culture’ – Wales to address any Qatar issues at camp
Robert Lewandowski celebrates after opening the scoring for Barcelona against Elche (Joan Monfort/AP)
Robert Lewandowski hot streak continues as Barcelona go top of LaLiga
Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder saw his team draw with Rotherham (PA)
More frustration for Middlesbrough as they are held by Rotherham
Chris Kamara has thanked Middlesbrough fans for their support as he battles a condition which affects his speech (Steven Paston/PA)
Chris Kamara thanks Middlesbrough fans for their support
Son Heung-min ended his eight-game goal drought with a hat-trick in Tottenham’s 6-2 win over Leicester (John Walton/PA)
I’m glad the ball finally went in – Son Heung-min ends goal drought in…

More from Press and Journal

Chocolate peanut butter cookies.
Sweet treats: Make these easy 9 step chocolate peanut butter cookies
Glenurquhart pupils were among 7,000 to receive a commemorative Jubilee coin for their Junior Forester Award.
'What a lovely thing to have' - Glenurquhart pupils will treasure their Jubilee forester…
0
Hibernian's Ryan Porteous appeals for a penalty after a foul from Liam Scales
ANALYSIS: VAR coming to the Premiership soon but too late for Aberdeen after wrong…
0
Davie Smith is a huge advocate of walking football, after it improved his physical and mental health.
Video: Walk your way to wellbeing with new take on football
0
To go with story by Julia Bryce. The Dipping Lugger interiors/food for first look Picture shows; The Dipping Lugger interiors/food. The Dipping Lugger, Ullapool. Supplied by The Dipping Lugger Date; Unknown; 79b0f0a8-4030-4398-9f41-8799d09ef3da
The Dipping Lugger in Ullapool offers a Highland experience like no other
0
CR0037854 Taste test at The Pitstop - The Tartan Bus. The former roadside cafe known as Roy's Bus has undergone a transformation. Picture by Kenny Elrick 07/09/2022
The Pitstop in Aberdeenshire gets tartan facelift - here's what we thought of its…
0

Editor's Picks