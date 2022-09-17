Luton end wait for home win as Carlton Morris and Reece Burke sink Blackburn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Luton end wait for home win as Carlton Morris and Reece Burke sink Blackburn

By Press Association
September 17, 2022, 5:18 pm
Reece Burke’s wondergoal sealed Luton’s win (Nigel French/PA)
Reece Burke’s wondergoal sealed Luton’s win (Nigel French/PA)

Second-half goals from Carlton Morris and Reece Burke saw Luton finally register a first home win of the season at the seventh attempt when beating Blackburn 2-0 at Kenilworth Road.

Morris volleyed home Jordan Clark’s cross before centre-back Burke produced a moment of magic to make the game safe.

The visitors should have led early on when leading scorer Ben Brereton Diaz escaped the home defence, as hesitant keeper Ethan Horvath was out just in time to get enough on the shot with Dan Potts clearing off the line.

In the 19th minute, the recalled Henri Lansbury almost took matters into his own hands, breaking through a few challenges before shooting straight at Thomas Kaminski when he had more time.

A first half very low on attacking quality saw Rovers midfielder Ryan Hedges go closest on 40 minutes, his curler drifting tamely wide of the target.

The second period picked up immediately though, as Luton got themselves on the front foot from the start and did not look like taking a step back.

Midfielder Clark wasted a glorious chance when he turned down a shooting opportunity from inside the box, trying to find Cauley Woodrow instead, before he then did go for goal but dragged a far tougher chance wide on his left foot.

However, he was the architect of Luton’s opening goal on 58 minutes as, picking up the ball on the right, his cross was met by Morris who cushioned a sidefooted volley beyond Kaminski for his sixth in six games.

Rather than settle for the lead, Luton went for a second to kill the game off. Clark tried his luck from distance, forcing Kaminski to turn behind at full stretch, and the ball would not drop to Woodrow from Morris’s header as his volley was well blocked.

It was 2-0 on 67 minutes though as Burke picked up a loose ball midway inside the Rovers half and the defender kept on going, curling a wonderful effort into the corner from 20 yards on his weaker left foot.

James Bree went close to sewing up the points, Kaminski keeping his low shot out at the second attempt, as Rovers started to cause a minor threat in the closing stages, Hedges blasting wide from the edge of the box on 71 minutes.

The visitors should have made it a nervy final few moments when George Hirst raced into the area but, as his team-mates had done previously, rashly fired into the stands as Luton could finally leave Kenilworth Road victorious.

