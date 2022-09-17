Harry Clifton goal gives Grimsby a fourth away win of the season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Grimsby maintained their excellent away form with a 1-0 win at Colchester in Sky Bet League Two.

Harry Clifton grabbed the Mariners’ winner in the 63rd minute, as they chalked up a fourth league victory on the road this season.

Colchester goalkeeper Kieran O’Hara saved Gavan Holohan’s fierce strike in the 10th minute while soon after at other end, Colchester striker Kwesi Appiah was denied at point-blank range by keeper Max Crocombe.

The Mariners came close on the half hour when O’Hara pushed away Lewis Richardson’s long-range effort, seconds after Colchester had a penalty appeal rejected after Cameron Coxe’s delivery appeared to strike Andy Smith’s arm in the area.

Grimsby also had a spot-kick appeal turned down just before the hour after Ryan Clampin appeared to shove Clifton in the penalty area.

But the visitors went ahead in the 63rd minute when Clifton coolly lobbed the ball over the stranded O’Hara, after being found by Ryan Taylor.

Luke Chambers and Beryly Lubala both went close with headers for Colchester but Grimsby claimed victory.