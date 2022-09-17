Harry Clifton goal gives Grimsby a fourth away win of the season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Harry Clifton goal gives Grimsby a fourth away win of the season

By Press Association
September 17, 2022, 5:26 pm
Harry Clifton fired Grimsby to a fourth away win (PA)
Harry Clifton fired Grimsby to a fourth away win (PA)

Grimsby maintained their excellent away form with a 1-0 win at Colchester in Sky Bet League Two.

Harry Clifton grabbed the Mariners’ winner in the 63rd minute, as they chalked up a fourth league victory on the road this season.

Colchester goalkeeper Kieran O’Hara saved Gavan Holohan’s fierce strike in the 10th minute while soon after at other end, Colchester striker Kwesi Appiah was denied at point-blank range by keeper Max Crocombe.

The Mariners came close on the half hour when O’Hara pushed away Lewis Richardson’s long-range effort, seconds after Colchester had a penalty appeal rejected after Cameron Coxe’s delivery appeared to strike Andy Smith’s arm in the area.

Grimsby also had a spot-kick appeal turned down just before the hour after Ryan Clampin appeared to shove Clifton in the penalty area.

But the visitors went ahead in the 63rd minute when Clifton coolly lobbed the ball over the stranded O’Hara, after being found by Ryan Taylor.

Luke Chambers and Beryly Lubala both went close with headers for Colchester but Grimsby claimed victory.

