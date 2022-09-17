Benik Afobe hits winner for Millwall against Blackpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Benik Afobe hits winner for Millwall against Blackpool

By Press Association
September 17, 2022, 5:36 pm
Benik Afobe scored the winner (James Manning/PA)
Benik Afobe scored the winner (James Manning/PA)

Benik Afobe’s second-half strike earned Millwall a 2-1 victory over Blackpool at The Den.

The hosts took the lead early in the first half when Dutchman Zian Flemming’s header squirmed agonisingly past Blackpool goalkeeper Daniel Grimshaw and in for an own goal.

The visitors pulled level before half-time when Dom Thompson teed up Arsenal loanee Charlie Patino, who slotted his first league goal calmly past George Long.

But Millwall dominated after the break as Afobe’s effort proved enough to secure a much-needed triumph for Gary Rowett’s men.

The result moves Millwall – who had lost four of their previous five league games heading into the encounter – up to 13th in the table, while Blackpool drop to 19th, just two points outside the bottom three.

The first chance of a scrappy start to the game fell to the hosts when George Honeyman teed up Flemming, with his header forcing a save from Grimshaw.

Millwall scored soon after when Flemming connected with Scott Malone’s corner with a diving header.

It looked as though Grimshaw had made another smart save, but the referee’s watch soon revealed that the ball had just about crossed the line.

Blackpool responded by scoring with their first clear sight of goal when Jerry Yates combined with Thompson before teeing up Patino, who struck sweetly from close range.

Millwall flew out of the blocks in the second half and Flemming almost put them back ahead after the break when he collected the ball inside the Blackpool box and beat two defenders only to see his low-driven shot cannon off the post and across the face of goal.

The hosts continued to apply the pressure and were rewarded in the 60th minute when Afobe pounced on Callum Styles’ deflected effort to rifle past Grimshaw for his second goal of the season.

The visitors struggled to create any clear chances in their pursuit of an equaliser, with their best chance falling to Kenny Dougall, who struck the ball well over the bar from outside the box.

Millwall looked the likelier to score even after pulling ahead, with Styles almost grabbing a third after latching on to a whipped cross from substitute Danny McNamara, but he could not direct his header on target.

Millwall comfortably saw out the game to stop the rot after recent defeats against QPR, Burnley, Reading and Norwich and claim their fourth win of the campaign.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Kevin Pietersen was controversially omitted from England’s winter tour of India on this day in 2012 (Anthony Devlin/PA)
On this day in 2012 – Kevin Pietersen omitted from England squad for India…
Saul Alvarez beat Gennady Golovkin in Las Vegas (John Locher/AP)
Saul Alvarez beats Gennady Golovkin by unanimous decision in trilogy fight
Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder says his team are not free-flowing (PA)
Chris Wilder finds a positive but admits ‘it’s a bit tough at the moment’
Michael Smith, pictured, had finished runner-up to Peter Wright in the PDC World Championship final (Aaron Chown/PA)
Michael Smith beats Peter Wright at World Series of Darts Finals
Mikel Arteta captained Arsenal during Arsene Wenger’s reign as manager. (Nick Potts/PA)
Mikel Arteta ‘would love’ to have had Arsene Wenger’s counsel at start of tenure
Wales are heading to the 2022 World Cup (David Davies/PA)
‘Important we respect their culture’ – Wales to address any Qatar issues at camp
Robert Lewandowski celebrates after opening the scoring for Barcelona against Elche (Joan Monfort/AP)
Robert Lewandowski hot streak continues as Barcelona go top of LaLiga
Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder saw his team draw with Rotherham (PA)
More frustration for Middlesbrough as they are held by Rotherham
Chris Kamara has thanked Middlesbrough fans for their support as he battles a condition which affects his speech (Steven Paston/PA)
Chris Kamara thanks Middlesbrough fans for their support
Son Heung-min ended his eight-game goal drought with a hat-trick in Tottenham’s 6-2 win over Leicester (John Walton/PA)
I’m glad the ball finally went in – Son Heung-min ends goal drought in…

More from Press and Journal

Chocolate peanut butter cookies.
Sweet treats: Make these easy 9 step chocolate peanut butter cookies
Glenurquhart pupils were among 7,000 to receive a commemorative Jubilee coin for their Junior Forester Award.
'What a lovely thing to have' - Glenurquhart pupils will treasure their Jubilee forester…
0
Hibernian's Ryan Porteous appeals for a penalty after a foul from Liam Scales
ANALYSIS: VAR coming to the Premiership soon but too late for Aberdeen after wrong…
0
Davie Smith is a huge advocate of walking football, after it improved his physical and mental health.
Video: Walk your way to wellbeing with new take on football
0
To go with story by Julia Bryce. The Dipping Lugger interiors/food for first look Picture shows; The Dipping Lugger interiors/food. The Dipping Lugger, Ullapool. Supplied by The Dipping Lugger Date; Unknown; 79b0f0a8-4030-4398-9f41-8799d09ef3da
The Dipping Lugger in Ullapool offers a Highland experience like no other
0
CR0037854 Taste test at The Pitstop - The Tartan Bus. The former roadside cafe known as Roy's Bus has undergone a transformation. Picture by Kenny Elrick 07/09/2022
The Pitstop in Aberdeenshire gets tartan facelift - here's what we thought of its…
0

Editor's Picks