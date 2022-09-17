Southend hold high-flying Wrexham to a goalless draw

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Southend shared the Vanarama National League points with high-flying Wrexham as the teams played out a 0-0 draw at Roots Hall.

Wrexham midfielder Jordan Davies nearly got the visitors off to a good start, but his low effort went inches wide of the post at the 15-minute mark.

Striker Ollie Palmer nearly broke the deadlock soon after, but saw his attempt at an opener brilliantly blocked by Shrimpers goalkeeper Collin Andeng Ndi.

Wrexham loanee Jake Hyde thought he had done enough to make the decisive breakthrough for the home side in the second half – but the offside flag was quickly raised and the goal disallowed.