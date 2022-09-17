John Coleman happy to end Accrington’s poor run of form against Cheltenham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
John Coleman happy to end Accrington’s poor run of form against Cheltenham

By Press Association
September 17, 2022, 5:52 pm
John Coleman was pleased with Accrington’s improved result (Nigel French/PA)
John Coleman was pleased with Accrington’s improved result (Nigel French/PA)

Accrington boss John Coleman was relieved after his side ended a run of three successive defeats with a goal after 30 seconds securing a 1-0 win over Cheltenham.

Sean McConville got on the end of Shaun Whalley’s cross for a blistering start to the game for the Reds.

They had more chances with goalkeeper Luke Southwood denying Whalley and Harvey Rodgers hitting the woodwork.

Cheltenham were stronger after the break and it needed a goalline clearance from Doug Tharme to deny the Robins’ record goalscorer Alfie May a late equaliser.

“It’s not often you score after 25-30 seconds but we really should have put the game to bed with the glorious chances we created in the first half,” said Coleman, as Stanley celebrated their first home win of the season.

“Fair play to Cheltenham, they came at us in the second half and you don’t really want to be hanging on but I said to the lads before the game, it was a match we had to win whatever way we did it. There was some terrific defending and thankfully we saw the game out.

“We know we can hit the heights which we did in the first half, I would have liked us to attack more after the break, but Cheltenham pinned us in and you are always worried that not taking your chances can come back and haunt you but thankfully it didn’t.

“It is nice though when you get the points your hard work deserves as we have felt we deserved something from the previous three games.

“The only disappointment is the injury curse has struck again as we lost Harvey Rodgers, Tommy Leigh and Joe Pritchard during the game which is a worry.”

Cheltenham won in midweek over Cambridge and manager Wade Elliott was disappointed with his side’s first-half show at the Wham Stadium.

“We dipped under the standards we have set the last couple of weeks. We were caught cold and it was the worst possible start,” Elliott said.

“We put ourselves in a difficult position with our first-half performance and we were hanging on.

“We had to stay in the game and at half-time we had the opportunity to get our point across, reset and correct a few things.

“In the second half we were better but they had something to hang on to. We got some momentum but we didn’t have the right final pass or the ball didn’t bounce kindly for us to get back in the game.

“We have got to make sure we are at full tilt every minute of every game and make sure we do the basics, those are things we can control, and then we give ourselves the best chance to get something out of games.”

Editor's Picks