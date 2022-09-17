Jim Bentley concerned by ‘frailties’ shown by Rochdale in Northampton defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jim Bentley concerned by ‘frailties’ shown by Rochdale in Northampton defeat

By Press Association
September 17, 2022, 6:18 pm
Jim Bentley has seen ‘frailties’ in his side (Dave Howarth/PA)
Jim Bentley has seen ‘frailties’ in his side (Dave Howarth/PA)

Boss Jim Bentley admitted he saw worrying “frailties” in his Rochdale team as they crumbled to a 3-0 defeat at high-flying Northampton.

Since replacing Robbie Stockdale at Spotland, Bentley has seen his team draw twice in Sky Bet League Two and suffer a narrow 1-0 defeat to leaders Leyton Orient.

But despite a bright start at Sixfields, Dale were well-beaten as in-form Sam Hoskins scored twice to add to Jon Guthrie’s stunner to leave them rock-bottom with just two points from nine games.

“We are very disappointed,” admitted Bentley.

“We’ve been in the building for three weeks and I’ve heaped praise on the players, we played the team at the top of the table in midweek and ran them very close and could have taken a point from them.

“But I’ve seen some frailties today that is not a reflection of how we have worked and how we want to work moving forward with the position we are in.

“I thought in the first half, certainly the first 25 minutes or so, we were on top.

“There wasn’t much else in the half for me, there wasn’t much in the game, and then they score a goal that was one of those where it could go out of the ground or fly into the top corner, and unfortunately for us it went in the top corner.

“That meant we were 1-0 down at half-time, which we didn’t deserve.

“In the second half we were poor, but I felt we were well in the game at 1-0 down against a team that are the top scorers in the league.

“Liam Kelly then has a fantastic chance at the back post to make it 1-1 and it could have been a different game and a different story.”

Cobblers manager Jon Brady was delighted as his side claimed a third straight win, and pointed to Guthrie’s spectacular goal that opened the scoring just before the break as the turning point.

“It wasn’t one of our better games all over, but fair credit to Rochdale,” said the Town boss.

“Jim Bentley has got them very organised and they were posing us a real threat early on.

“I was then moaning about Jon Guthrie being manhandled by two players, he was also moaning at the ref, and the ball comes to him and he dips a volley from about 25 yards into the top corner!

“But I felt we needed that goal in the first half, because they have been so well organised under Jim.

“They really work hard for each other and are really hard to break down, so we needed that first goal for the game to open up, otherwise it could have been a bit stuffy.”

