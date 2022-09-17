Paul Heckingbottom feels leaders Sheffield United still have more to give

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Paul Heckingbottom feels leaders Sheffield United still have more to give

By Press Association
September 17, 2022, 6:39 pm
Paul Heckingbottom feels there is still more to come from Sheffield United following the win over Preston
Paul Heckingbottom feels there is still more to come from Sheffield United following the win over Preston

Paul Heckingbottom warned Sheffield United still have even more to give after they extended their lead at the top of the Sky Bet Championship table to three points with a 2-0 win at Preston.

Iliman Ndiaye and Oli McBurnie scored either side of half-time to clinch the Blades’ fourth win on the spin and help them move a further two points clear of Norwich, who could only draw 1-1 at home to West Brom.

Senegalese star Ndiaye broke the deadlock on 40 minutes in a first half that saw Ryan Lowe’s hosts, who went into the game having conceded just two goals in nine league games, enjoy sustained spells of possession and go close on several occasions.

Heckingbottom says he shook his side into gear at the interval and insists they still have plenty to improve on in the international break heading into a jam-packed October.

He said: “We wanted to be better in the second half than we were in the first. I think our goal woke us up, to be honest.

“We were lethargic in the first half and weren’t aggressive as we normally are. We were second to things and that’s what we needed to improve.

“All of them will be disappointed with the first half, but they were better in the second half.

“There were some people who applied themselves all the way through to the levels that we expect and what we want, but it wasn’t a lack of effort, it was more that we didn’t show the same intensity in the first half.

“The best part of the game for us in the first half was the last five minutes.

“We know we needed to be better in the second half and we were. We were strong in the end, it was a strong away performance.”

The Blades did start the brighter of the two sides as Rhian Brewster and Scotland international McBurnie both went close.

At the other end, midfielder Ben Whiteman let rip with a howitzer which flew over the crossbar before Ali McCann and Emil Riis Jakobsen also looked threatening.

Troy Parrott, on loan from Tottenham, had a right-foot shot deflected wide, but it was the visitors who scored first against the run of play when Ndiaye robbed Whiteman and kept his cool to lash home off the inside of the post.

And it was McBurnie who secured another welcome win on the road when he tapped in from close range directly in front of around 5,000 travelling Blades supporters.

The defeat leaves Preston, who remain with just two wins despite their impressive defensive record, in 15th place and three points off the play-off places.

Boss Lowe said: “The result was tough to take, but I thought we played some fantastic stuff.

“We got done from a long ball at the top end of the pitch. We don’t clear our lines and we leave it to a goalscorer, who finds a way to get it into the back of our net.

“We’re disappointed because we played a lot of good stuff against the leaders. Once again, we couldn’t find that ruthless edge.

“It’s a bit of a recurring theme when it comes to chances created.

“I’ve got belief, of course I have, that we will hit the back of the net, whatever way it comes.

“I think I need to instil a bit more belief into the lads and help us find that ruthless edge because, if the truth be told, I don’t think we have it at the moment.

“I’m not worried we’re not going to score because we’re creating chances, but it’s concerning we’re getting into good areas and we’re not finding the back of the net.”

The result marked Sheffield United’s second away-day triumph, and clean sheet, in a week after Reda Khadra’s dramatic late strike fired them to a 1-0 win at Swansea.

Dean Smith’s Norwich responded with a battling 3-2 victory over Bristol City but, after being held at home by the Baggies, Heckingbottom’s red-hot side are now three points clear at the summit heading into the two-week Championship hiatus.

The Blades boss added: “In the end it was a strong display.

“We try and take risks, but Preston were getting in behind us when we weren’t taking any risks.

“We know Ndiaye has those moments in him, but we were fortunate the Preston player thought he had time for an extra touch and we managed to score. It was a terrific goal.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks