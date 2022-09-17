Micky Mellon lauds ‘real team performance’ as Tranmere shock Salford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Micky Mellon lauds ‘real team performance’ as Tranmere shock Salford

By Press Association
September 17, 2022, 6:56 pm
Boss Micky Mellon lauded a ‘real team performance’ as Tranmere stunned Salford (Simon Marper/PA)
Boss Micky Mellon lauded a ‘real team performance’ as Tranmere stunned Salford (Simon Marper/PA)

Micky Mellon insists his young Tranmere team will reach a “different level” when they add consistency to the energy and enthusiasm that earned a deserved 1-0 victory at Salford.

Josh Hawkes scored the only goal after 34 minutes at The Peninsula Stadium to inflict a first home defeat of the League Two campaign on Salford.

Mellon’s team made light of their inferior possession share, creating the game’s clearest openings and denying the hosts a single shot on target.

“We put together a gameplan but it is up to the players to execute it and they did that fantastically well,” said Mellon, whose side won away from Prenton Park for the first time this term.

“They were excellent from the first minute. It was a real team performance and we could have scored more goals.

“We are a club that expects to win games but it takes time and opportunities.

“It is a very young side with bags of energy and enthusiasm, now it needs to become consistent.”

Hawkes finished first time from Josh Dacres-Cogley’s low delivery for the decisive goal, sparking wild celebrations among a vociferous 966-strong away contingent.

There were multiple chances for Tranmere to put the outcome beyond doubt following the break.

Salford goalkeeper Tom King denied Rhys Hughes and Dynel Simeu in quick succession and Kane Hemmings twice went close to converting crosses either side of striking the bar from distance.

Mellon added: “There is a lot of desire to want to represent Tranmere well and reward the fans for their brilliant support.

“Salford have invested very well and invested heavily… we are trying to work to bridge that gap and find these young players who can make us a force in the division.

“Imagine what they will be like when they keep gaining that experience and find that consistency, they are going to be on a different level.”

Salford rarely threatened and quickly ran out of ideas following a bright start.

Ross Doohan in the visitors’ goal didn’t have to make a save, with a shot against the post from substitute Matt Smith the closest Salford came to forcing a leveller.

Head coach Neil Wood acknowledged his team’s performance was a long way below par.

He said: “We were too sloppy, with too many players off their games.

“The passing wasn’t great, we didn’t play forward enough and the end product wasn’t good enough.

“We had a little bit [of pressure] towards the end of the game – but it was frustrating, the level has to be much better to create chances and get shots on goal.

“We are set up to dominate possession and got in good positions but crossed into the keeper’s arms or put it behind the goal.

“Everything was too slow, playing behind team-mates instead of in front of them and generally not being brave enough to play forward or change the rhythm or tempo.

“When you do that teams will sit in and you end up playing in front of them.

“I have said to the players, the standard and quality needs to be miles better.”

