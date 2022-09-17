Danny Cowley doesn’t understand lack of goal-line technology in League One

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Danny Cowley doesn’t understand lack of goal-line technology in League One

By Press Association
September 17, 2022, 7:10 pm
Danny Cowley’s side left it late (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Danny Cowley’s side left it late (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley called for goal-line technology in League One after his second-placed side played out an incident-packed 2-2 draw with Plymouth.

Reeco Hackett came off the bench to score a stoppage-time equaliser and preserve Pompey’s unbeaten start to the season.

But Cowley was convinced his side were denied a legitimate first-half goal when referee James Bell decided Sean Raggett’s acrobatic attempt had not crossed the line.

Cowley said: “It is about two yards over the line!

“I think to help the officials we should have goal-line technology. It is the 21st century and we are a professional football club playing in front of 20,000 people. I don’t understand why we don’t have it.

“The ref’s watch would definitely have been vibrating if we had it.”

Huddersfield loanee Josh Koroma rifled the hosts in front four minutes before half-time with an unstoppable right-foot shot into the top corner.

Pompey defended their lead comfortably until the 74th minute when Raggett turned Mali Bumba’s cross into his own net with a spectacular diving header.

Niall Ennis looked to have won the game five minutes later by calmly slotting past Josh Griffiths from Morgan Whittaker’s clever through ball.

But, seconds after Brendan Galloway was given a second booking, Hackett had the last word by heading in fellow sub Joe Morrell’s cross.

Cowley added: “We had a lot of good moments but were just not ruthless enough against a really good Plymouth team.

“They are as good as we have played against this year and will be right up there.

“Goals change games and the first goal they scored was really poor from us and it turned the game on its head.

“The players on the pitch and the fans did what Portsmouth do best, we dug in collectively and found a way to get the point.

“I am pleased for Reeco because it was a really good header and he has had a good impact off the bench.”

Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher said: “It was a good game with loads to talk about and loads of incidents, action-packed.

“I am sure the fans enjoyed it, but we are gutted not to come away with the points after conceding late again. It feels like de-ja-vu.

“It is another point in the right direction at a difficult place to come. It does not feel like a defeat because we had to dig deep to come from behind.

“Our lads had to show resilience and a bit of quality to get back into the game and in the second half we were loads better.

“We scored a great goal to get in front from a lovely team move and probably our best goal of the season. There are loads of positives to take away.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Kevin Pietersen was controversially omitted from England’s winter tour of India on this day in 2012 (Anthony Devlin/PA)
On this day in 2012 – Kevin Pietersen omitted from England squad for India…
Saul Alvarez beat Gennady Golovkin in Las Vegas (John Locher/AP)
Saul Alvarez beats Gennady Golovkin by unanimous decision in trilogy fight
Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder says his team are not free-flowing (PA)
Chris Wilder finds a positive but admits ‘it’s a bit tough at the moment’
Michael Smith, pictured, had finished runner-up to Peter Wright in the PDC World Championship final (Aaron Chown/PA)
Michael Smith beats Peter Wright at World Series of Darts Finals
Mikel Arteta captained Arsenal during Arsene Wenger’s reign as manager. (Nick Potts/PA)
Mikel Arteta ‘would love’ to have had Arsene Wenger’s counsel at start of tenure
Wales are heading to the 2022 World Cup (David Davies/PA)
‘Important we respect their culture’ – Wales to address any Qatar issues at camp
Robert Lewandowski celebrates after opening the scoring for Barcelona against Elche (Joan Monfort/AP)
Robert Lewandowski hot streak continues as Barcelona go top of LaLiga
Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder saw his team draw with Rotherham (PA)
More frustration for Middlesbrough as they are held by Rotherham
Chris Kamara has thanked Middlesbrough fans for their support as he battles a condition which affects his speech (Steven Paston/PA)
Chris Kamara thanks Middlesbrough fans for their support
Son Heung-min ended his eight-game goal drought with a hat-trick in Tottenham’s 6-2 win over Leicester (John Walton/PA)
I’m glad the ball finally went in – Son Heung-min ends goal drought in…

More from Press and Journal

Chocolate peanut butter cookies.
Sweet treats: Make these easy 9 step chocolate peanut butter cookies
Glenurquhart pupils were among 7,000 to receive a commemorative Jubilee coin for their Junior Forester Award.
'What a lovely thing to have' - Glenurquhart pupils will treasure their Jubilee forester…
0
Hibernian's Ryan Porteous appeals for a penalty after a foul from Liam Scales
ANALYSIS: VAR coming to the Premiership soon but too late for Aberdeen after wrong…
0
Davie Smith is a huge advocate of walking football, after it improved his physical and mental health.
Video: Walk your way to wellbeing with new take on football
0
To go with story by Julia Bryce. The Dipping Lugger interiors/food for first look Picture shows; The Dipping Lugger interiors/food. The Dipping Lugger, Ullapool. Supplied by The Dipping Lugger Date; Unknown; 79b0f0a8-4030-4398-9f41-8799d09ef3da
The Dipping Lugger in Ullapool offers a Highland experience like no other
0
CR0037854 Taste test at The Pitstop - The Tartan Bus. The former roadside cafe known as Roy's Bus has undergone a transformation. Picture by Kenny Elrick 07/09/2022
The Pitstop in Aberdeenshire gets tartan facelift - here's what we thought of its…
0

Editor's Picks