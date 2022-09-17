He’d chase an empty crisp packet – Scott Lindsey hails Jacob Wakeling work rate

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Swindon boss Scott Lindsey praised the work ethic of match-winner Jacob Wakeling as his side continued their impressive unbeaten run with a 1-0 win over Doncaster.

Wakeling, 21, netted the only goal of the game as Swindon stayed unbeaten since the opening day of the season.

“He’s been outstanding,” Lindsey said. “I feel like, if an empty packet of crisps blew across the pitch, he would chase it and catch it because he never stops working.

“I’ve always thought he would score goals in this team as well and he didn’t tire in this game so we kept him on.”

Lindsey was pleased with the performance from his side, who looked comfortable in possession throughout.

He said: “I’m really, really delighted. The lads really dug in during the first half and were very good, but we were just a bit slow in possession at times and never really peppered their goal for all our possession.

“We spoke about that at half-time and I thought they were all outstanding in the second half. The longer the game went on, because we had all the possession, I felt that chances would come our way and that they would tire and that’s what happened.

“We really controlled the game and got our goal and a great three points at a tough place to come, because they have got some really good and experienced players in their side.

“But I feel like I have a group of outstanding players with their attitudes to work every day and in terms of wanting to understand how we want them to play.”

Doncaster boss Gary McSheffrey says his side need to show much more character than they did in the defeat to Swindon.

McSheffrey was frustrated with a flat start followed by the manner of Wakeling’s goal and wanted a stronger response to falling behind.

“It’s disappointing to lose the game,” he said. “I thought just before they scored that we were finding balance, coming into it and applying a bit of pressure.

“We made first contact on the ball into the box but we didn’t track the runner or get on the loose ball and the lad just guides it into the net with three lads around him.

“I feel we need a bit more character after that. They seemed athletically fitter and stronger than us and they were on the front foot more.

“We need to be braver and take the ball more, run around with more desire to affect the game.

“We had a couple of half-chances. It’s a sticky period we need to get through.

“You have to turn up ready to work hard and take your chance.”