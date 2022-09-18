Lee Johnson thinks simplifying Josh Campbell’s game can be good for him and Hibs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport

Lee Johnson thinks simplifying Josh Campbell’s game can be good for him and Hibs

By Press Association
September 18, 2022, 9:02 am
Lee Johnson has a plan for Josh Campbell (PA)
Lee Johnson has a plan for Josh Campbell (PA)

Lee Johnson has backed Josh Campbell to become Hibernian’s answer to Frank Lampard following his match-winning performance against Aberdeen.

The midfielder scored twice in the second half to seal a second successive win for the Easter Road side.

Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes had put the Dons in front before they lost Liam Scales to a red card just before half-time. Martin Boyle’s penalty drew the home side level and then Campbell won it with two neat finishes.

His manager Johnson said: “Josh is trustworthy, one of the first names on the team sheet. He trains well every day, is a very fit player and a great lad.

“I think simplifying his game is important so he can be that Lampard-type character with less touches, getting more in the box and getting up with the front man.

“He is a very fit player who can make a lot of runs in behind the back four.

“He’s been exceptional. He’s a young man who has come through the academy and that’s what we’re looking for.”

Johnson admitted to having mixed feelings about the impending international break but hoped it would give the club’s longer-term injury casualties more time to recover.

He added: “The international break is a catch-22 because you want the momentum but it does buy us a couple of weeks to get players back.

“We have good players to come back, ones who will be like new signings.

“(Kyle) Magennis, (Kevin) Nisbet, (Elias) Melkerson, (Aiden) McGeady isn’t a million miles away, Kevin Dabrowski, Rocky Bashiri as well – you look at the squad and it’s going to be strong.”

Meanwhile, Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has called for the introduction of professional referees.

The Irishman accused Hibs’ Ryan Porteous of cheating to win a penalty and believes VAR and a better standard of officiating are both necessary.

He said: “We’ve spoken about VAR being brought in to assist referees because of the big mistakes that were made last season. And then there has to be an argument for full-time referees as well.

“We must be one of the only top leagues in Europe that is still kicking around with part-time referees.

“Let’s look at finding the money to make it a full-time job and then they can sit down like we do as professionals and really analyse the game, good, bad and ugly. As I don’t know when they get the opportunity to really do that.”

