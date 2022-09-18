Newcastle need Allan Saint-Maximin magic to ‘unlock the door’ – Eddie Howe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Newcastle need Allan Saint-Maximin magic to ‘unlock the door’ – Eddie Howe

By Press Association
September 18, 2022, 9:03 am
Allan Saint-Maximin is currently missing from the Newcastle team (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Allan Saint-Maximin is currently missing from the Newcastle team (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Eddie Howe says Newcastle are crying out for the “magic” of Allan Saint-Maximin after watching his side’s winless Premier League streak stretch to six games following a 1-1 draw with Bournemouth.

Howe pinpointed the Magpies’ lack of threat up front after they were forced to rely on an Alexander Isak penalty to salvage a fifth draw of the season after Philip Billing had fired the Cherries in front.

Saint-Maximin has been laid low by injury since the end of last month and Howe acknowledged how important the Frenchman will be as he continues to step up his progress towards a return some time after the international break.

“I think there’s a massive hole for some like Maxi in a game like today, when you’re playing against a stubborn opponent and you need a bit of magic to unlock the door,” admitted Howe.

“You’re never going to replace Allan so we have to find a different way. I still believe we can win and be a very effective team without him, just very different.

“There’s no one like him in the Premier League, he’s a very unique player and he brings gifts to the team that on a day like today you’re crying out for, but we just have to improve and we have to be better.”

Newcastle failed to make their territorial dominance count in a frustrating first period, although Kieran Tripper and Joelinton both struck the goal frame and Bournemouth keeper Neto saved brilliantly to deny both the Brazilian then Ryan Fraser.

Gary O’Neil’s side threatened to deepen Howe’s woes when Billing pounced on a Jordan Zemura through-ball to slot the opener past Nick Pope just past the hour mark, but Isak levelled within three minutes after VAR ruled a handball against Cherries defender Jefferson Lerma.

Howe senses there could be more frustration to come for his side, as clubs look to dampen the St James’s Park atmosphere by sitting deep and hoping to catch them on the counter-attack.

“It’s not going to be a new problem for us, this will be one that will be there and we are going to have to be better with the ball, more creative and show more patience,” added Howe.

“It is slightly new for us here at home and adjusting to that here at home will be part of our learning.”

With takeover rumours starting to swirl, O’Neil remained tight-lipped on his own managerial future but the improvement in his side was plain to see as they stretched their unbeaten run under his charge to three games since their 9-0 mauling at Anfield.

O’Neil is set to discover his fate during the international break but he maintained: “I haven’t got any thoughts about myself or my future. I’ll deal with the next game if I’m asked to, and I’ll let the rest take care of itself.”

