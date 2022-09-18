Celtic fans chant through minute’s applause in memory of the Queen at St Mirren

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Celtic fans chant through minute’s applause in memory of the Queen at St Mirren

By Press Association
September 18, 2022, 12:34 pm
Celtic fans’ banner before the game at St Mirren (Steve Welsh/PA)
Celtic fans’ banner before the game at St Mirren (Steve Welsh/PA)

Celtic supporters chanted throughout a minute’s applause in memory of the Queen ahead of the cinch Premiership game against St Mirren in Paisley.

Some Hoops fans chanted ‘if you hate the Royal Family clap your hands’ while a banner containing the same phrase could be seen in the away end.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou had previously expressed the club’s wish that fans be “respectful” during any tributes.

The Glasgow club became the subject of UEFA disciplinary proceedings after supporters displayed a ‘F*** the Crown’ banner during Wednesday’s Champions League draw against Shakhtar Donetsk in Poland.

There were disruptions to tributes at some of Saturday’s Premiership fixtures.

A minute’s silence at Ibrox was disrupted by Dundee United supporters. Boos and derogatory chants could be heard coming from the corner of the stadium housing several hundred United supporters before Rangers played God Save the King.

In a brief statement, United later stated that they had “reached out to advise our supporters of the pre-match arrangements with the expectation that the minute silence would be observed”.

There were similar reactions ahead of Hibernian’s game with Aberdeen at Easter Road, where boos and chants were audible during a minute’s applause.

The Scottish Football Association had postponed all matches the previous weekend following the Queen’s death and gave clubs the option of choosing whether and how to pay respects when games resumed.

In a joint statement with the Scottish Professional Football League on Monday, the SFA said: “This week, as a mark of respect and in keeping with the period of national mourning, home clubs may wish to hold a period of silence and/or play the national anthem just ahead of kick-off, and players may wish to wear black armbands.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

PSG’s Lionel Messi moved ahead of Ronaldo on the non-penalty goals list (Laurent Cipriani/AP)
Real Madrid march on while Lionel Messi passes Cristiano Ronaldo tally
Gerwyn Price became a two-time champion at the World Series of Darts Finals (Steven Paston/PA)
Gerwyn Price beats Dirk van Duijvenbode in deciding leg to win World Series
Keith Curle has been named interim manager at Hartlepool (Martin Rickett/PA)
Keith Curle appointed Hartlepool interim manager after Paul Hartley departure
Eric Dier marked his England recall with a goal in Tottenham’s 6-2 win over Leicester (John Walton/PA)
I can still do a lot more – Eric Dier hoping England recall ‘just…
Jack Grealish celebrates scoring Manchester City’s opener at Wolves (Martin Rickett/PA)
‘It is not about football’ – Kevin De Bruyne calls out Jack Grealish critics
St Mirren’s Jonah Ayunga celebrates against Celtic (Steve Welsh/PA)
Buoyant Buddies show Celtic are not invincible – 5 things we learned in Scotland
Roberto De Zerbi is set to take charge of Brighton (John Walton/PA)
Brighton announce Roberto De Zerbi as new head coach on four-year deal
Chelsea manager Emma Hayes was not panicking despite the loss (Mike Egerton/PA)
Emma Hayes calm about defeat as Katie Stengel avoids embarrassment
Roberto De Zerbi has been named Brighton’s new head coach (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Italian Roberto De Zerbi named Brighton head coach on four-year contract
Lois Forsell was “proud” to see her side win the Betfred Women’s Super League after a 12-4 victory over York (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Lois Forsell ‘so proud’ of Leeds team after Grand Final triumph

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen defender Liam Scales is sent off after receiving a second yellow card against HIbs.
Aberdeen goalkeeper Kelle Roos insists Liam Scales was hurting after sending off in 3-1…
0
Ballater turned out to reflect on the Queen's death. Supplied by Rebecca McGregor.
'Just like any other neighbour': Ballater gathers around Queen's Jubilee Cairn for minute's silence
0
Grant Street Park.
Venue switch for North of Scotland Cup final due to 'transport issues'
Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, and Princess Anne arriving at Ballater Station in August 1952. Queen Elizabeth is greeted by soldiers at Ballater Station, one holding a sword. Prince Philip stands holding Prince Charle's hand.
The Queen’s funeral: Far from London, in silent sadness, Ballater mourns a friend
0
Adrew Macaskill in action for Buckie Thistle in their Scottish Cup win against Lossiemouth. Picture by Sandy McCook
Scottish Cup second round draw: Fraserburgh to host Stranraer and Buckie Thistle welcome Open…
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Philippa Grant car crash death Picture shows; Philippa Grant. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Tributes paid to grandmother who died in A9 crash on Friday
0

Editor's Picks