St Mirren stun champions Celtic with shock victory over league leaders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

St Mirren stun champions Celtic with shock victory over league leaders

By Press Association
September 18, 2022, 2:08 pm
St Mirren secured a shock victory over Celtic (Steve Welsh/PA)
St Mirren secured a shock victory over Celtic (Steve Welsh/PA)

Celtic suffered their first cinch Premiership loss in a year thanks to a shock 2-0 defeat by St Mirren in Paisley.

Home captain Mark O’Hara headed Saints in front two minutes from the end of a first half where a much-changed Hoops team were out of sorts.

Burly Buddies striker Jonah Ayunga, who gave the visiting defence a difficult afternoon, headed in the second in the 53rd minute and Ange Postecoglou’s men had no answers.

Celtic fans hold up a banner before the match at St Mirren
Celtic fans hold up a banner before the match at St Mirren (Steve Welsh/PA)

It was a momentous win for Stephen Robinson’s resilient and well-organised side – St Mirren’s first league win at home over Celtic since March 2010 – and it ended the Hoops’ unbeaten league record which stretched back to a 1-0 defeat away to Livingston on September 19 2021.

Celtic go into the international break two points ahead of Old Firm rivals Rangers at the top of the league and perhaps this is was a reminder that there is still a lot of work to do to retain their title.

Following the 1-1 draw with Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League on Wednesday night, Postecoglou rang the changes with former Saints player Aaron Mooy, Anthony Ralston, Stephen Welsh, David Turnbull, Daizen Maeda and Liel Abada coming into the side, while Scott Tanser replaced Richard Tait for St Mirren.

Celtic supporters chanted ‘if you hate the Royal Family clap your hands’ through a minute’s applause in memory of the Queen before the game and there was a banner held up repeating the same sentiment.

The ball zipped from end to end in the early stages and, in one Hoops attack, a Turnbull header from a Greg Taylor cross flew wide.

Celtic had the upper hand with periods of pressure but St Mirren were far from cowed and pushed forward sporadically and just before half-time they forged ahead with a well-worked goal.

Midfielder Keanu Baccus played fellow Australian Ryan Strain down the right and his deep cross was headed in by unmarked O’Hara, who had escaped the attention of Mooy.

There was no surprise that Postecoglou made changes at the interval, with Portuguese winger Jota and Japan midfielder Reo Hatate on for Mooy and Maeda.

There was an attempt by the Parkhead men to increase the tempo but they were stunned again when Saints doubled their lead.

The Celtic defence failed to deal with a long throw-in from Declan Gallagher and attacker Curtis Main leapt to head across goal, with Ayunga nodding in from close range.

Celtic players leave the pitch dejected
Celtic players leave the pitch dejected (Steve Welsh/PA)

Postecoglou looked to the bench again and attackers Giorgos Giakoumakis and Sead Haksabanovic came on for Turnbull and Abada.

On the hour mark St Mirren keeper Trevor Carson gathered a deflected shot from Hatate but at the other end, moments later, O’Hara headed a Strain cross past the post from six yards out.

As Celtic stepped up the pressure Carson saved a Giakoumakis header and a Taylor drive from distance.

Taylor was replaced by Matt O’Riley in the 74th minute as Postecoglou went for broke but Saints remained defensively diligent as they held out to hand a rare league defeat to the champions.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

PSG’s Lionel Messi moved ahead of Ronaldo on the non-penalty goals list (Laurent Cipriani/AP)
Real Madrid march on while Lionel Messi passes Cristiano Ronaldo tally
Gerwyn Price became a two-time champion at the World Series of Darts Finals (Steven Paston/PA)
Gerwyn Price beats Dirk van Duijvenbode in deciding leg to win World Series
Keith Curle has been named interim manager at Hartlepool (Martin Rickett/PA)
Keith Curle appointed Hartlepool interim manager after Paul Hartley departure
Eric Dier marked his England recall with a goal in Tottenham’s 6-2 win over Leicester (John Walton/PA)
I can still do a lot more – Eric Dier hoping England recall ‘just…
Jack Grealish celebrates scoring Manchester City’s opener at Wolves (Martin Rickett/PA)
‘It is not about football’ – Kevin De Bruyne calls out Jack Grealish critics
St Mirren’s Jonah Ayunga celebrates against Celtic (Steve Welsh/PA)
Buoyant Buddies show Celtic are not invincible – 5 things we learned in Scotland
Roberto De Zerbi is set to take charge of Brighton (John Walton/PA)
Brighton announce Roberto De Zerbi as new head coach on four-year deal
Chelsea manager Emma Hayes was not panicking despite the loss (Mike Egerton/PA)
Emma Hayes calm about defeat as Katie Stengel avoids embarrassment
Roberto De Zerbi has been named Brighton’s new head coach (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Italian Roberto De Zerbi named Brighton head coach on four-year contract
Lois Forsell was “proud” to see her side win the Betfred Women’s Super League after a 12-4 victory over York (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Lois Forsell ‘so proud’ of Leeds team after Grand Final triumph

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen defender Liam Scales is sent off after receiving a second yellow card against HIbs.
Aberdeen goalkeeper Kelle Roos insists Liam Scales was hurting after sending off in 3-1…
0
Ballater turned out to reflect on the Queen's death. Supplied by Rebecca McGregor.
'Just like any other neighbour': Ballater gathers around Queen's Jubilee Cairn for minute's silence
0
Grant Street Park.
Venue switch for North of Scotland Cup final due to 'transport issues'
Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, and Princess Anne arriving at Ballater Station in August 1952. Queen Elizabeth is greeted by soldiers at Ballater Station, one holding a sword. Prince Philip stands holding Prince Charle's hand.
The Queen’s funeral: Far from London, in silent sadness, Ballater mourns a friend
0
Adrew Macaskill in action for Buckie Thistle in their Scottish Cup win against Lossiemouth. Picture by Sandy McCook
Scottish Cup second round draw: Fraserburgh to host Stranraer and Buckie Thistle welcome Open…
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Philippa Grant car crash death Picture shows; Philippa Grant. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Tributes paid to grandmother who died in A9 crash on Friday
0

Editor's Picks