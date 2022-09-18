Beleaguered Worcester beaten by Exeter at Sixways

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Beleaguered Worcester beaten by Exeter at Sixways

By Press Association
September 18, 2022, 5:30 pm Updated: September 18, 2022, 5:38 pm
Exeter claimed victory over beleaguered Worcester (Nigel French/PA)
Exeter claimed victory over beleaguered Worcester (Nigel French/PA)

Exeter ensured there was no fairytale ending to a turbulent week for beleaguered Worcester as the Chiefs claimed a 36-21 victory at Sixways.

The crisis-hit Warriors, with debts spiralling as high as £25million, just met Friday’s deadline to allow the Gallagher Premiership fixture to take place with their support staff having to perform miracles to meet stringent regulations in order to do so.

Many of those people, as well as the players, are yet to receive their full salaries and their efforts were recognised as dozens formed a guard of honour as the team took the field before a regulated crowd of 5,000.

Worcester played with huge spirit but Exeter always had the edge and ended up outscoring their hosts five tries to three.

Two came from the impressive Exeter number eight Richard Capstick, with the Chiefs other scores coming from Olly Woodburn, Jack Maunder and Joe Simmonds, who added four conversions and a penalty.

Alex Hearle, Gareth Simpson and Ollie Lawrence scored Worcester’s tries, two of which were converted by Owen Williams with Billy Searle adding the extras for the other.

It took less than three minutes for Worcester to fall behind when Exeter’s accurate inter-passing created a huge gap in the hosts’ defence for Simmonds to stroll over.

Worcester Warriors v Exeter Chiefs – Gallagher Premiership – Sixways Stadium
Worcester Warriors fans in the stands hold up a banner reading "Save Our Club" following the match (Nigel French/PA)

Worcester’s woes soon worsened when Murray McCallum was sin-binned for a dangerous challenge on Simmonds and, in the prop’s absence, Exeter extended their lead when Capstick collected a long pass from Jack Nowell to score.

McCallum returned in time to see his front-row colleague Valery Morozov depart with injured, with British Lion Rory Sutherland replacing him.

Warriors needed a boost and they got one. A strong run from Lawrence put the visitors’ defence on the back foot to create space for Hearle, who squeezed past his opponent before running 25 metres for an excellent try.

Richard Capstick
Richard Capstick scored twice for the Chiefs (Nigel French/PA)

It was Exeter’s turn to lose a player to injury when prop Marcus Street limped off but they overcame that setback to create a second try for Capstick.

Rory O’Loughlin began the move by cleverly stepping inside Perry Humphreys to send Olly Woodburn racing away. The wing linked with his support before Capstick was again on hand to charge over.

Simmonds converted before adding a penalty to leave his side with a 22-7 half-time advantage.

Jack Maunder
Jack Maunder was also on the scoresheet for Exeter (Nigel French/PA)

Five minutes after the restart, Warriors stunned Chiefs with a superb second try as they got a foothold back into the game. From deep inside his own half, Joe Batley stormed up field on a 40-metre run before providing Simpson with the scoring pass.

Exeter were rattled but they regained their composure when well-timed passing from Harvey Skinner and Simmonds gave Woodburn a walk-in.

Still Warriors would not lie down with Lawrence bumping off a tackle to reward a pre-planned line-out move but Exeter had the final say with their fifth try scored by replacement, Maunder.

