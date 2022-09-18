Line has to be drawn somewhere – Steve Diamond concerned about Worcester future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Line has to be drawn somewhere – Steve Diamond concerned about Worcester future

By Press Association
September 18, 2022, 6:36 pm
Worcester boss Steve Diamond knows his club's situation cannot continue (Nigel French/PA)
Worcester boss Steve Diamond knows his club’s situation cannot continue (Nigel French/PA)

Worcester director of rugby Steve Diamond admitted following his side’s battling defeat to Exeter that the future of the crisis-hit Warriors remains in serious doubt.

The financially-strapped club met Friday’s deadline to be allowed to fulfil this fixture by the skin of their teeth but Diamond warned that a line had to be drawn somewhere.

The Rugby Football Union (RFU) has said it will continue to work with Worcester’s owners regarding funding and potential takeover proposals with debts spiralling as high as £25million and many players and staff yet to receive their full August salaries.

Diamond said after Sunday’s 36-21 defeat to Exeter at Sixways: “I don’t know how long we can keep going with this as I’ve been informed that negotiations are taking place behind the scenes but I’m not party to them.

“In the professional era, no director of rugby should be required to deal with such a situation as the players haven’t been paid their August salaries.

“There are limits to how many times players or staff can turn out on goodwill without being paid and it’s impossible for anyone to work without any internet and heating with winter around the corner.

“We are hoping to fulfil the fixture with Gloucester on Wednesday. We wanted to bring in a few loan players but at present we can’t afford to pay the RFU the appropriate sum.

“I’m hoping the money we’ve taken today can be used and not disappear down a black hole as we are on the never-never at the moment.

“Realistically I don’t know how long we can keep going for with the winding-up application due in late September, a line has to be drawn somewhere.”

Despite their off-field troubles, Worcester played with huge commitment against Exeter but the Chiefs always had the edge.

The visitors scored five tries to claim victory, with Richard Capstick grabbing a brace and Olly Woodburn, Jack Maunder and Joe Simmonds also crossing.

Exeter claimed victory at Sixways
Exeter claimed victory at Sixways (Nigel French/PA)
Alex Hearle, Gareth Simpson and Ollie Lawrence touched down in reply for Worcester but it was not enough to prevent the Warriors slumping to a second successive defeat this season.

Diamond said: “I’m very proud as it was a huge-hearted performance but the players will still get a b*****king as we conceded 16 penalties, lost half our line-outs and scored from only three of our 10 incursions into their 22.

“Despite all the off-field hullabaloo, we need to be better than that.”

Warriors skipper Francois Venter added: “What’s going on in the background is mentally tough but hopefully it will get sorted. We still don’t know the position but it will be very upsetting if it’s our last game on this pitch.”

Exeter’s victory leaves them with two wins from two this season and, despite always appearing to hold the upper hand, Chiefs head coach Ali Hepher insists they always knew it would be difficult.

He said: “At the start of the day, we knew the game would be tough as they would be very high on motivation.

“We did things right in the first half but we then went off-script before bouncing through it to get the tries when we needed them.

“Their crowd was fantastic and we hope things work out for them as we love coming here as

