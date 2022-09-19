Demarai Gray: Confidence in Everton camp superior to last season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Demarai Gray: Confidence in Everton camp superior to last season

By Press Association
September 19, 2022, 9:02 am
Demarai Gray believes Everton's players have a different attitude this season (Isaac Parkin/PA)


Everton winger Demarai Gray insists there is a different attitude within the squad after last season’s relegation scare.

The 1-0 victory over West Ham courtesy of summer signing Neal Maupay’s first goal since February saw the Toffees register their first victory after four successive draws.

But Gray admits it was a match they probably would have lost last season when confidence was low and defensive frailty was an underlying trait.

However, the signings of centre-backs Conor Coady and James Tarkowski, plus the return of Idrissa Gana Gueye from Paris St Germain to play the holding role in midfield means even without the services of main striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin the team is able to get results

“Mentally it is massive for the team. The spirit is really good even though we hadn’t won a game in the Prem (before Sunday),” said Gray.

“There’s a different feeling around the players, there is confidence and there is energy in the camp and I think you have seen that in our performances: we are stronger and look more solid and more of a threat.

“We would concede a goal last season and our heads would drop. The fans might have been affected by it as well and collectively we were in that kind of rut which was difficult to get out of.

“We showed our character right at the end of the season by staying up and surviving but I think this season there is a completely different feel in the squad.

“Having a fresh start we realise this is a big opportunity for us.

“We have signed some players who have been massive for the team and have made us a lot stronger.

“There’s a lot more natural confidence within the team and the standard in training has gone up as well and that is where everything starts.

“I think a lot of our results, even the draws, we wouldn’t have got those last season so it shows the growth in the side and it’s a positive. I think we are on the right path.”

Coady and Tarkowski have made a huge difference as Everton’s new centre-back pairing.

Back-to-back clean sheets mean Frank Lampard’s side have conceded just six goals in seven matches – the joint second-best in the Premier League.

That is all the more important as they are still struggling for goals, with only Wolves and West Ham having scored fewer in the top flight.

The influence of the two summer arrivals is evident not only in their defensive duties but in the character they provide to what last season was a fragile back line

“They have been brilliant since they have come in,” added Gray.

“They have experience and a real defender mentality and they are leaders as well, which is key for us. As an attacker it is nice to have that solid base behind me.

“It’s a long season and we are going to have ups and downs but you have that sense that although things might not be going too well we still have the attitude and mentality in the side that we will be strong and together.

“You can see in some of the results this season we should have won some and we have had to grind out some games and get draws.”

Editor's Picks