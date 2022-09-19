Hugo Lloris an injury concern for Tottenham ahead of north London derby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hugo Lloris an injury concern for Tottenham ahead of north London derby

By Press Association
September 19, 2022, 4:42 pm
Hugo Lloris makes a clearance during Tottenham’s 6-2 win over Leicester (John Walton/PA)
Hugo Lloris makes a clearance during Tottenham’s 6-2 win over Leicester (John Walton/PA)

Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris has emerged as an injury concern ahead of next month’s north London derby at Arsenal.

Lloris impressed during Saturday’s 6-2 win over Leicester, making a crucial save to deny Patson Daka in the second half that prevented the visitors from drawing level at 3-3.

The 35-year-old linked up with the French national team on Monday ahead of this week’s Nations League fixtures with Austria and Denmark but has since left their camp in Clairefontaine.

He has been diagnosed with an injury to his right thigh, which will concern Spurs boss Antonio Conte with a trip to Arsenal on the horizon for October 1.

“Arriving on Monday morning at the National Football Centre in Clairefontaine, Hugo Lloris consulted Dr Franck Le Gall,” a statement from the French Football Federation read.

“A small injury to the right thigh has been diagnosed for the Tottenham goalkeeper.

“He is therefore unavailable for the two matches against Austria on Thursday at the Stade de France and in Denmark on Sunday.”

Lloris is the second Tottenham player to pull out of international duty after Ben Davies was forced to withdraw from the Wales squad following an injury to his knee. He also faces a race against time to be fit to face Arsenal.

