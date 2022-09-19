Craig Gordon: Scotland ‘in better position now’ to face Ukraine and Ireland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Craig Gordon: Scotland ‘in better position now’ to face Ukraine and Ireland

By Press Association
September 19, 2022, 10:32 pm
Craig Gordon is determined to enjoy a better international camp (Steve Welsh/PA)
Craig Gordon feels Scotland are much better prepared physically and mentally to face Ukraine and Republic of Ireland after having to “grind out” performances against their Nations League opponents in June.

Scotland conceded three goals against each of their upcoming adversaries in their post-season international schedule.

A Hampden defeat by Ukraine ended Scotland’s World Cup hopes and their Nations League bid took a battering in Dublin.

But two comfortable wins over Armenia and results in other games have left Scotland with everything to play for ahead of another hectic programme.

Scotland host Ukraine on Wednesday before taking on the Irish and then Ukraine again inside a week.

Hearts goalkeeper Gordon, who is confident of shaking off a knee knock, said: “It was a disappointing camp all round last time, and we need to do better. We know that.

“It’s a different stage of the season. Hopefully we have got a lot more players who are in a better frame of mind, better condition, than we were at the end of last season.

“There were a lot of tired players trying to grind it out at a difficult stage of the season. A lot of players had played 50-60 games already leading up to that, and it’s impossible to keep going at the very highest level when you have to play that amount of games.”

Craig Gordon
Craig Gordon collects his medal after the Scottish Cup final defeat by Rangers (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Gordon, who went into the camp on the back of a Scottish Cup final defeat, added: “You had a lot of players who had had a lot of disappointments towards the end of the season, missing out on Champions League, top-four qualification, whatever it may be.

“There were a few players who had disappointing ends to the season and it was very difficult then to lift it to go again.

“However much mentally you want to do it, physically when you have played that amount of football, it is difficult to do.

“Hopefully we are in a better position now. We will be desperate to go out there and put that right and get ourselves to the top of the group.

“It’s a new season now, everyone has gone through pre-season and started their seasons so hopefully we are all in a good place and ready to give everything we have got to get the points we need.”

The 39-year-old won his 70th cap in Armenia and could overtake Tom Boyd into sixth place in the list of Scotland’s most capped players this month.

The former Sunderland and Celtic goalkeeper, who made his senior debut for his country in 2004, is in no mood to step back on his international duties.

“I just love it,” he said. “I love playing for Scotland. It’s the highest level that you can play at, really, and every time I am fortunate enough to go out and play for Scotland is a huge honour for me.

“It motivates me to keep playing well for Hearts and to be able to be involved in the national team. I don’t want to give my place up easily.

“I’ve fought so hard over the years with different goalkeepers to earn as many caps as I have and I want to keep going and get as many as I can. As long as my body feels good and I’m still able to play, I will try and continue to play as long as I can.”

Editor's Picks