Debutant Luke Wood takes three wickets as England restrict Pakistan total

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Debutant Luke Wood takes three wickets as England restrict Pakistan total

By Press Association
September 20, 2022, 5:27 pm Updated: September 20, 2022, 6:30 pm
Luke Wood, second left, celebrates with team-mates (Anjum Naveed/AP)
Luke Wood, second left, celebrates with team-mates (Anjum Naveed/AP)

England kept the score to 158 for seven in the Twenty20 series opener against Pakistan in Karachi, as they began their first tour of the country in almost 17 years.

The home side made a powerful start having been inserted by England’s stand-in skipper, Moeen Ali, with Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam posting 85 in 57 balls at the top of the order.

But England dragged it back impressively, Adil Rashid getting the ball rolling and debutant seamer Luke Wood banking three for 27.

Pakistan got off to a flier, piercing the in-field with regularity as Rizwan (68) and Babar (31) made good use of a lightning outfield.

They took a particular liking to David Willey, who was unable to extract his usual swing with the new ball, as he leaked 26 from two costly overs at the top.

Lancashire left-armer Wood had a solid introduction to international cricket, allowing just 12 off his first two overs and managing a strangled lbw appeal against Rizwan, but by the end of the powerplay the score had raced away to 51 without loss.

Moeen went straight to spin in a bid to curb the scoring only for Rizwan to skip down the track and lift his fifth delivery for six down the ground. Rashid enjoyed better luck, getting England’s first breakthrough in the 10th over after deceiving Babar.

Rashid sent down a flat googly that caught the batter cold, skidded through and hit middle and off. The wicket checked Pakistani progress for a moment, allowing Richard Gleeson to hurry through a cheap set, before Rizwan slammed Rashid for a second six into the leg-side.

England successfully shut down Haider Ali at number three, restricting him to a scratchy 11 before he holed out off Sam Curran, but the fall of Rizwan soon after was a major blow. Moeen was the bowler, hurling down a flatter ball and having the opener stumped on the charge.

Wicketkeeper Phil Salt attempted to burgle another stumping off the very next delivery, hovering behind Iftikhar Ahmed after a wide call before flicking the bails and appealing. He seemed unhappy when the umpires called the ball dead but did not labour the point.

Shan Masood gave future Yorkshire team-mate Rashid a second wicket when he mis-cued a reverse sweep and Wood joined the party in memorable fashion. He uprooted Mohammad Nawaz’s stumps and then had Iftikhar and Naseem Shah caught at the death as the runs dried up.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Europe’s captain Nick Faldo appears dejected during his speech in the the 37th Ryder Cup closing ceremony at Valhalla Golf Club (Nick Potts/PA)
On this day in 2008: Ryder Cup misery in Louisville for Nick Faldo’s Europe…
Jack Grealish believes criticism of Gareth Southgate in the summer was ‘very harsh’ given the success he has enjoyed during this time as England manager (Mike Egerton/PA)
Criticism of Gareth Southgate during summer ‘very harsh’, Jack Grealish says
Stuart Armstrong admits lingering ‘hurt’ from Scotland’s World Cup play-off defeat by Ukraine will provide a source of motivation when the two sides meet again in the Nations League on Wednesday (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Lingering ‘hurt’ from Scotland’s World Cup defeat will motivate Ukraine clash
Clubs in the EFL and lower down the pyramid would consider lunchtime kick-offs to cut energy costs, a new survey has found (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Lunchtime kick-offs in leagues and FA Cup hold appeal amid cost-of-living crisis
Chiedozie Ogbene has made an impressive start to his senior Republic of Ireland career (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA)
Republic of Ireland’s Chiedozie Ogbene sets sights on reaching Premier League
Eric Dier, left, has been welcomed back into the England squad (Mike Egerton/PA)
Crowd behaviour is a serious problem in football – Eric Dier
Ivan Toney is in the England squad (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Ivan Toney finds latest Arsenal ‘kick about’ tweet a ‘bit cringey’
Wales defender Joe Rodon has impressed on loan at French club Rennes ahead of the World Cup in November (David Davies/PA)
Joe Rodon knew he needed a piece of the action to improve his World…
Conor Bradley wants to take the next step with Northern Ireland after impressing on loan at Bolton (Niall Carson/PA)
Conor Bradley hopes Northern Ireland can benefit from his impressive club form
Folarin Balogun has thrown himself in at the deep end during his loan spell at Reims (Mike Egerton/PA?
Folarin Balogun happy to throw himself into the deep end on loan at Reims

More from Press and Journal

Andrew Hindes.
Aberdeen drink-driver had knife stashed under seat to 'sharpen his pencils'
The new Poundland store will open at the old Waterstone's site on Union Street on Saturday. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Readers react to long-awaited return of Poundland on Union Street
0
Great British Beach Clean in Aberdeen
Aberdeen residents tackle the city's famous golden sands for the Great British Beach Clean
0
Highland League Management Committee Meeting at Lossiemouth FC Social Club. Garry Farquhar, President Buckie Thistle, with Raymond Carno, after the meeting. Picture by Gordon Lennox 20/04/2017
'It's our equivalent of a European tie' - Garry Farquhar looks forward to Buckie's…
HIGHLAND LEAGUE FRASERBURGH V BRORA BROCH'S PAUL YOUNG AND JOHN PICKLES CHALLENGE FOR THE BALL
Highland League streaming returns during international breaks
Highland councillors will consider an extra £3m cost of living support plan on Thursday. Photo: Sandy McCook
Council sets out £3m cash support as data shows Highland household costs are up…
0

Editor's Picks