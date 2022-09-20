Ollie Pope leads Surrey fightback while wickets tumble at Hampshire and Essex

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Ollie Pope leads Surrey fightback while wickets tumble at Hampshire and Essex

By Press Association
September 20, 2022, 7:35 pm Updated: September 20, 2022, 9:47 pm
Ollie Pope shone for Surrey (Adam Davy/PA)
Ollie Pope shone for Surrey (Adam Davy/PA)

Ollie Pope’s masterful 136 off 131 deliveries lifted Surrey out of trouble against Yorkshire on the opening day of their LV= Insurance County Championship clash.

The Division One leaders staggered to 136 for five after being asked to bat first but Yorkshire were unable to contain Pope, whose flip for six and a reverse sweep for four took him to a 102-ball ton.

It was his 15th first-class century and 10th at the Micky Stewart Oval – renamed for this match in honour of the club great’s 90th birthday – while Pope averages a fraction under 90 on his home ground.

The England batter was cleaned up by Steven Patterson, the pick of Yorkshire’s bowlers with four for 52, but Jordan Clark’s unbeaten 55 helped Surrey to 292 for six before bad light ended the day early.

Hampshire, who started the day just eight points behind Surrey, suffered a real blow to their title hopes after being skittled for their worst total since 1984.

Kent were restricted to 165 at the Ageas Bowl, with Kyle Abbott taking four for 46, but that was put in the shade as Hampshire were all out for a meagre 57 in 16.5 overs.

The innings lasted less than 90 minutes, with seven of their batters making less than three, as Matt Quinn finished with remarkable figures of 6.5-0-23-6.

Kent, though, slipped to 20 for three second time around to lead by 128 after an extraordinary day where 23 wickets fell on a surface which was helpful to seamers but not to an excessive degree.

A total of 26 wickets fell at Chelmsford, with five-wicket hauls for Essex spinner Simon Harmer and Lancashire seamer Tom Bailey.

Lancashire were all out for 131 after deciding to bat then lurched to 25 for six, with Essex being rolled for 107 in between times. Sir Alastair Cook’s 40 was the highest individual effort of the day.

Dom Sibley’s 105 not out ushered Warwickshire to 255 for eight after winning the toss against Gloucestershire at Bristol. Danny Briggs added 65 but became Zafar Gohar’s fourth wicket of the day.

Somerset captain Tom Abell’s 111 underpinned his side’s 271 for four against Northamptonshire at Taunton, while George Bartlett chipped in with 62 after the hosts chose to bat first.

Division Two leaders Nottinghamshire were frustrated by Brett D’Oliveira’s 85 and Gareth Roderick’s unbeaten 91 as Worcestershire went to stumps on 297 for seven after being asked to bat at New Road.

John Simpson’s 92 plus half-centuries from Stephen Eskinazi (64) and Ryan Higgins (53) steered Middlesex to 293 for eight after losing the toss against Leicestershire at Grace Road.

Matthew Potts and Paul Coughlin took three wickets apiece as Sussex were dismissed for 162 against Durham, who had elected to field first and closed on 54 for one at Chester-le-Street.

David Lloyd’s 203 not out, plus Billy Root’s unbeaten 77 in an unbroken stand worth 197, saw Glamorgan pile up 380 for three after being put in by Derbyshire at Sophia Gardens.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Europe’s captain Nick Faldo appears dejected during his speech in the the 37th Ryder Cup closing ceremony at Valhalla Golf Club (Nick Potts/PA)
On this day in 2008: Ryder Cup misery in Louisville for Nick Faldo’s Europe…
Jack Grealish believes criticism of Gareth Southgate in the summer was ‘very harsh’ given the success he has enjoyed during this time as England manager (Mike Egerton/PA)
Criticism of Gareth Southgate during summer ‘very harsh’, Jack Grealish says
Stuart Armstrong admits lingering ‘hurt’ from Scotland’s World Cup play-off defeat by Ukraine will provide a source of motivation when the two sides meet again in the Nations League on Wednesday (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Lingering ‘hurt’ from Scotland’s World Cup defeat will motivate Ukraine clash
Clubs in the EFL and lower down the pyramid would consider lunchtime kick-offs to cut energy costs, a new survey has found (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Lunchtime kick-offs in leagues and FA Cup hold appeal amid cost-of-living crisis
Chiedozie Ogbene has made an impressive start to his senior Republic of Ireland career (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA)
Republic of Ireland’s Chiedozie Ogbene sets sights on reaching Premier League
Eric Dier, left, has been welcomed back into the England squad (Mike Egerton/PA)
Crowd behaviour is a serious problem in football – Eric Dier
Ivan Toney is in the England squad (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Ivan Toney finds latest Arsenal ‘kick about’ tweet a ‘bit cringey’
Wales defender Joe Rodon has impressed on loan at French club Rennes ahead of the World Cup in November (David Davies/PA)
Joe Rodon knew he needed a piece of the action to improve his World…
Conor Bradley wants to take the next step with Northern Ireland after impressing on loan at Bolton (Niall Carson/PA)
Conor Bradley hopes Northern Ireland can benefit from his impressive club form
Folarin Balogun has thrown himself in at the deep end during his loan spell at Reims (Mike Egerton/PA?
Folarin Balogun happy to throw himself into the deep end on loan at Reims

More from Press and Journal

Andrew Hindes.
Aberdeen drink-driver had knife stashed under seat to 'sharpen his pencils'
The new Poundland store will open at the old Waterstone's site on Union Street on Saturday. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Readers react to long-awaited return of Poundland on Union Street
0
Great British Beach Clean in Aberdeen
Aberdeen residents tackle the city's famous golden sands for the Great British Beach Clean
0
Highland League Management Committee Meeting at Lossiemouth FC Social Club. Garry Farquhar, President Buckie Thistle, with Raymond Carno, after the meeting. Picture by Gordon Lennox 20/04/2017
'It's our equivalent of a European tie' - Garry Farquhar looks forward to Buckie's…
HIGHLAND LEAGUE FRASERBURGH V BRORA BROCH'S PAUL YOUNG AND JOHN PICKLES CHALLENGE FOR THE BALL
Highland League streaming returns during international breaks
Highland councillors will consider an extra £3m cost of living support plan on Thursday. Photo: Sandy McCook
Council sets out £3m cash support as data shows Highland household costs are up…
0

Editor's Picks