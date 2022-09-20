Talking points ahead of Scotland’s match against Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Talking points ahead of Scotland’s match against Ukraine

By Press Association
September 20, 2022, 9:33 pm Updated: September 20, 2022, 9:46 pm
Scotland face Ukraine again (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scotland face Ukraine at Hampden on Wednesday for the second time in less than four months.

The UEFA Nations League match is one of two meetings between the teams over the course of the next seven days.

Here are some of the talking points ahead of the game.

Chance to make amends

Ukraine celebrate
Ukraine players celebrate at Hampden (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Scotland fell well short of recent performance levels when they faced Ukraine at Hampden in June’s World Cup play-off semi-final. The home side were outplayed in the first half and went 2-0 down shortly after half-time and still took time to fight back before eventually going down 3-1. Most of Ukraine’s players had not played a competitive game in months but they looked sharper than a Scotland team who struggled to get going after a long season. Ukraine looked a classy outfit in the summer but Scotland will surely be better this time around.

Kieran Tierney returns

The Arsenal defender’s absence following knee surgery was keenly felt in June, when Scotland also went down to a 3-0 Nations League defeat in Dublin. Steve Clarke devised his formation to fit Tierney and fellow left-back Andy Robertson in the same team and the three-at-the-back system does not work nearly as well when the former Celtic hero is missing. With Robertson injured, Clarke has the option of putting Tierney in at wing-back as a straight swap or inserting him into the back line. Greg Taylor and left-footed right-back Aaron Hickey are options at wing-back. The Scotland boss might potentially opt for a back four as Scotland improved in the play-off when he put an extra man in midfield.

All to play for in the table

Scotland’s setback in Dublin might not turn out to be as damaging as it seemed at the time. Republic of Ireland had already lost in Armenia and Scotland have defeated the group’s dark horses twice now. Stephen Kenny’s men also did Scotland a favour by getting a point against Ukraine in Poland, to leave the Scots just one point off the top. Defeat would likely spell the end of Scotland’s realistic top-spot hopes but any other result would leave the group wide open.

The tributes continue

The Scottish Football Association has been granted a request from UEFA to stage a pre-match minute’s applause for the Queen, who was the organisation’s patron. The decision caused sparked an element of surprise and dissent among some supporters on social media, with some citing the fact that Scottish football has experienced one weekend of postponements and another of pre-match tributes, some of which were undermined, and also because Ukraine remains in the midst of a war with Russia which has claimed tens of thousands of lives. The reaction on the night will be under scrutiny following events elsewhere.

