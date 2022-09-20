Folarin Balogun happy to throw himself into the deep end on loan at Reims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Folarin Balogun happy to throw himself into the deep end on loan at Reims

By Press Association
September 20, 2022, 10:33 pm
Folarin Balogun has thrown himself in at the deep end during his loan spell at Reims (Mike Egerton/PA?
Folarin Balogun has thrown himself in at the deep end during his loan spell at Reims (Mike Egerton/PA?

Folarin Balogun admits he has thrown himself into the deep end at Reims as he tries to conquer the language barrier and Ligue 1.

The Arsenal striker has five goals in six starts on loan at the Stade Auguste-Delaune, although they are fourth bottom after one win in eight games.

He has earned praise from Thierry Henry for going to France and took advice from team-mate Nicolas Pepe, now on loan at Nice, before moving.

England v Albania – UEFA European U21 Championship – Qualifying – Group G – Proact Stadium
Folarin Balogun has scored five goals in six starts on loan at Reims (Martin Rickett/PA)

Balogun is now with England Under-21s ahead of Thursday’s friendly in Italy and Tuesday’s game with Germany in Sheffield, and believes the leap to France has already changed him.

“I think it’s very important to just throw yourself in at the deep end, as I’m trying to do, and hopefully I don’t drown,” said the 21-year-old.

“Pretty much every training session there’s something I’m confused about so I’ve got to ask a lot of questions, I’ve got to pick up on key words and that’s how I’m learning the language at the moment.

“Just asking questions and, if I’m not sure on something, trying to remember phrases I’ve heard before.

“If you sit on the edge, it will take longer to understand things. I’m still learning the language. I’m going to be learning it for a long time.

“It’s difficult but I’m trying my best to integrate myself with everyone. The (French) lessons are once a week for an hour. I tried to do a bit longer but it started to give me a headache.

“You actually need it a lot, because there are maybe only three English speaking people at the club. The players just speak French.

“There’s a few times I’m asking for simple things like, ‘can you pass me that water?’ and he’s looking at me thinking, ‘what are you saying?’

“So you definitely need to learn the language. It helps me mature a lot because you’re just fending for yourself.

Brentford v Arsenal – Premier League – Gtech Community Stadium
Mikel Arteta wants Folarin Balogun to develop as a man during his loan spell at Reims (John Walton/PA)

“Before I moved, Mikel (Arteta) just wanted me to develop as a man. It was kind of like an open answer and it was for me to interpret what me meant by ‘develop as a man’.

“By moving abroad, I’m starting to learn what he meant by that. It doesn’t just mean on the pitch but also off the pitch. I think by the time I go back I’ll be in a better place to compete than I was before I left.”

Meanwhile, Yaya Toure has been with the Young Lions this week as he continues to gain experience as a coach.

Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion – Premier League – Etihad Stadium
Former Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has been with the England Under-21s this week to gain further experience (Martin Rickett/PA)

The former Manchester City midfielder, who is Tottenham’s Under-16s coach, has not been involved with coaching and has had a watching brief at St George’s Park.

“He knows Joel (Lescott) well and has the connection with John McDermott so it’s a good chance for him,” said boss Lee Carsley. “It’s always good to have players like that around our players, inspirational ones who have been there and done it.

“He’s quite a quiet guy, he’s not sitting round telling stories of what he’s won. He’s very humble. He’s just supporting and has spent two days with us.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Europe’s captain Nick Faldo appears dejected during his speech in the the 37th Ryder Cup closing ceremony at Valhalla Golf Club (Nick Potts/PA)
On this day in 2008: Ryder Cup misery in Louisville for Nick Faldo’s Europe…
Jack Grealish believes criticism of Gareth Southgate in the summer was ‘very harsh’ given the success he has enjoyed during this time as England manager (Mike Egerton/PA)
Criticism of Gareth Southgate during summer ‘very harsh’, Jack Grealish says
Stuart Armstrong admits lingering ‘hurt’ from Scotland’s World Cup play-off defeat by Ukraine will provide a source of motivation when the two sides meet again in the Nations League on Wednesday (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Lingering ‘hurt’ from Scotland’s World Cup defeat will motivate Ukraine clash
Clubs in the EFL and lower down the pyramid would consider lunchtime kick-offs to cut energy costs, a new survey has found (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Lunchtime kick-offs in leagues and FA Cup hold appeal amid cost-of-living crisis
Chiedozie Ogbene has made an impressive start to his senior Republic of Ireland career (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA)
Republic of Ireland’s Chiedozie Ogbene sets sights on reaching Premier League
Eric Dier, left, has been welcomed back into the England squad (Mike Egerton/PA)
Crowd behaviour is a serious problem in football – Eric Dier
Ivan Toney is in the England squad (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Ivan Toney finds latest Arsenal ‘kick about’ tweet a ‘bit cringey’
Wales defender Joe Rodon has impressed on loan at French club Rennes ahead of the World Cup in November (David Davies/PA)
Joe Rodon knew he needed a piece of the action to improve his World…
Conor Bradley wants to take the next step with Northern Ireland after impressing on loan at Bolton (Niall Carson/PA)
Conor Bradley hopes Northern Ireland can benefit from his impressive club form
Ajax goalkeeper Liza Kop (right) and Arsenal’s Stina Blackstenius battle for the ball (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Arsenal’s Champions League hopes in the balance

More from Press and Journal

Andrew Hindes.
Aberdeen drink-driver had knife stashed under seat to 'sharpen his pencils'
The new Poundland store will open at the old Waterstone's site on Union Street on Saturday. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Readers react to long-awaited return of Poundland on Union Street
0
Great British Beach Clean in Aberdeen
Aberdeen residents tackle the city's famous golden sands for the Great British Beach Clean
0
Highland League Management Committee Meeting at Lossiemouth FC Social Club. Garry Farquhar, President Buckie Thistle, with Raymond Carno, after the meeting. Picture by Gordon Lennox 20/04/2017
'It's our equivalent of a European tie' - Garry Farquhar looks forward to Buckie's…
HIGHLAND LEAGUE FRASERBURGH V BRORA BROCH'S PAUL YOUNG AND JOHN PICKLES CHALLENGE FOR THE BALL
Highland League streaming returns during international breaks
Highland councillors will consider an extra £3m cost of living support plan on Thursday. Photo: Sandy McCook
Council sets out £3m cash support as data shows Highland household costs are up…
0

Editor's Picks