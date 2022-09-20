Ivan Toney finds latest Arsenal ‘kick about’ tweet a ‘bit cringey’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ivan Toney has labelled Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes “cringey” after he tweeted following the Gunners win at Brentford on Sunday.

Arsenal eased to a 3-0 victory to return to the top of the Premier League as goals from William Saliba, Gabriel Jesus and Fabio Vieira wrapped up a comfortable three points for Mikel Arteta’s side.

It was a markedly different result from the corresponding fixture last season, where Brentford won 2-0 in their first-ever Premier League game.

After that win, Toney had tweeted ‘Nice kick about with the boys’, with Arteta showing the message to his players before the reverse fixture at the Emirates Stadium.

It had the desired effect as Arsenal won 2-1, Alexandre Lacazette posting the exact same phrase to mock Toney’s earlier tweet.

Gabriel followed suit after the weekend win, again posting: “Nice kick about with the boys’ – but this time Toney did not see the funny side.

Nice kick about with the boys. ⚽️❤️🤍 @Arsenal — Gabriel Magalhaes (@biel_m04) September 18, 2022

“I think once was funny, second time was a bit cringey,” he joked. “I bit my tongue, I wanted to reply and wanted to nibble.

“But fair play to them, they are a different Arsenal side to the one we played before.”

Toney will be hoping to tweet about his England debut after earning his first call-up following a fine start to the campaign with the Bees.

England travel to Milan to face Italy in the Nations League on Friday before hosting Germany at Wembley three days later.

“So surreal,” Toney added when asked how it felt to be in and around the squad preparing for the games.

“I feel like I’m sitting in here in an England top is such a privilege and is massive for me and my family and also my club.

“It is not just me that has done this, it is everyone around me that has played a massive part.”