Crowd behaviour is a serious problem in football – Eric Dier

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Crowd behaviour is a serious problem in football – Eric Dier

By Press Association
September 20, 2022, 10:46 pm
Eric Dier, left, has been welcomed back into the England squad (Mike Egerton/PA)
Eric Dier, left, has been welcomed back into the England squad (Mike Egerton/PA)

Eric Dier believes football has a “serious problem” with fan behaviour, revealing he has told his mum she can no longer travel to watch his matches.

The Tottenham defender was involved in a confrontation with a supporter following an FA Cup loss to Norwich in March 2020, climbing into the stands after the fan had argued with Dier’s brother.

He was charged by the Football Association, ultimately receiving a four-match ban and a £40,000 fine.

Eric Dier confronts a spectator following the FA Cup loss to Norwich in March 2020
Eric Dier confronts a spectator following the FA Cup loss to Norwich in March 2020 (PA)

He also revealed further abuse aimed at his brother in the recent 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge, from both Chelsea and Spurs supporters.

Those flashpoints have given Dier, 28, a negative outlook on the general behaviour of supporters attending football matches.

“I’ve never spoken about that situation in the press before because, to be honest, I wasn’t at all happy with the way it was handled,” he said of entering the stands two and a half years ago.

“I don’t know what I can say about it because I don’t know if I’ll get banned or fined again or whatever.

“It wasn’t too dramatic like people make it out to be. But I don’t regret it at all and I’d do it again – (for) my family, my team-mates, anyone, a friend of mine. I consider myself to be extremely loyal.

“(Fan behaviour) has definitely got worse. For me it is a serious problem. I had some family and friends at the Chelsea away game with Tottenham and they had problems and stuff.

“I wanted to emphasise it was both sets of fans – I am not saying it is Chelsea fans or Tottenham fans, it is football fans in general.”

England fans and police are seen outside of the ground after the Euro 2020 Final
Crowd trouble at the Euro 2020 final required a significant police presence (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Dier believes there can be a level of interaction with rival fans but feels it is “crazy” that his mum has to be kept away in case it escalates.

“I never complain about this stuff and I don’t really mind. We played Burnley after I went in the stands for the next away game and the Burnley fans were singing a song about my brother and I like that kind of thing – I find it quite funny,” he added.

“I like that kind of humour, you know, if it is in the right way.

“But there are some things I find very strange. It is not nice. My family would never go to an away game nowadays because of it – and that’s a shame that I feel too uncomfortable for them to go to away games.

“This has been for years. My mum has not been to an away game. She would love to, but I would be worried about it – and that’s crazy, isn’t it?

“All of our families go through it. Every player’s parents have been watching them since they were kids and have gone through that kind of stuff.”

Eric Dier, left, challenges for a header with Iceland’s Jon Dadi Bodvarsson
Dier’s last international appearance came against Iceland almost two years ago (Ian Walton/PA)

Dier was talking on his return to the England squad having last represented the Three Lions in November 2020.

Now he has his eyes on the St George’s Park honours board, looking to add to his 45 caps.

“Not going to the Euros, maybe at that point I did not know what would happen after that. I never really thought about it like that,” he said.

“I always thought it would maybe take a while as I would need to be playing well consistently for a long period of time to maybe get back in but I just focus on playing well for Tottenham and focus on the things I can control.

“It (reaching 50 caps) would mean a lot. It’s something that when I wasn’t in the squad it was playing on my mind that I was so close to it. That did annoy me.

“I would love to be able to get to that kind of milestone. I’ve seen they’ve got a board up now in the reception of the hotel of all the people who have made 50 and 100. It’s a dream to be able to reach that.”

Antonio Conte, left, and Eric Dier
Dier has impressed under Antonio Conte, left (Adam Davy/PA)

Dier offered to “sit down with anyone and go through every game” of a spell where the general consensus was he was struggling for form.

He is now playing what he believes is the “best level” of his career as he praised the impact Spurs head coach Antonio Conte has had.

“I don’t want to sound like a teacher’s pet but he has done a lot for me,” he added.

“Tactically I have learnt a lot. Obviously there is a huge emphasis on it with him and I have learnt so much, different things tactically.

“He is the godfather of that system so I feel like with him you’re constantly learning and evolving within that system, constantly adding new things.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Europe’s captain Nick Faldo appears dejected during his speech in the the 37th Ryder Cup closing ceremony at Valhalla Golf Club (Nick Potts/PA)
On this day in 2008: Ryder Cup misery in Louisville for Nick Faldo’s Europe…
Jack Grealish believes criticism of Gareth Southgate in the summer was ‘very harsh’ given the success he has enjoyed during this time as England manager (Mike Egerton/PA)
Criticism of Gareth Southgate during summer ‘very harsh’, Jack Grealish says
Stuart Armstrong admits lingering ‘hurt’ from Scotland’s World Cup play-off defeat by Ukraine will provide a source of motivation when the two sides meet again in the Nations League on Wednesday (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Lingering ‘hurt’ from Scotland’s World Cup defeat will motivate Ukraine clash
Clubs in the EFL and lower down the pyramid would consider lunchtime kick-offs to cut energy costs, a new survey has found (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Lunchtime kick-offs in leagues and FA Cup hold appeal amid cost-of-living crisis
Chiedozie Ogbene has made an impressive start to his senior Republic of Ireland career (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA)
Republic of Ireland’s Chiedozie Ogbene sets sights on reaching Premier League
Ivan Toney is in the England squad (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Ivan Toney finds latest Arsenal ‘kick about’ tweet a ‘bit cringey’
Wales defender Joe Rodon has impressed on loan at French club Rennes ahead of the World Cup in November (David Davies/PA)
Joe Rodon knew he needed a piece of the action to improve his World…
Conor Bradley wants to take the next step with Northern Ireland after impressing on loan at Bolton (Niall Carson/PA)
Conor Bradley hopes Northern Ireland can benefit from his impressive club form
Folarin Balogun has thrown himself in at the deep end during his loan spell at Reims (Mike Egerton/PA?
Folarin Balogun happy to throw himself into the deep end on loan at Reims
Ajax goalkeeper Liza Kop (right) and Arsenal’s Stina Blackstenius battle for the ball (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Arsenal’s Champions League hopes in the balance

More from Press and Journal

Andrew Hindes.
Aberdeen drink-driver had knife stashed under seat to 'sharpen his pencils'
The new Poundland store will open at the old Waterstone's site on Union Street on Saturday. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Readers react to long-awaited return of Poundland on Union Street
0
Great British Beach Clean in Aberdeen
Aberdeen residents tackle the city's famous golden sands for the Great British Beach Clean
0
Highland League Management Committee Meeting at Lossiemouth FC Social Club. Garry Farquhar, President Buckie Thistle, with Raymond Carno, after the meeting. Picture by Gordon Lennox 20/04/2017
'It's our equivalent of a European tie' - Garry Farquhar looks forward to Buckie's…
HIGHLAND LEAGUE FRASERBURGH V BRORA BROCH'S PAUL YOUNG AND JOHN PICKLES CHALLENGE FOR THE BALL
Highland League streaming returns during international breaks
Highland councillors will consider an extra £3m cost of living support plan on Thursday. Photo: Sandy McCook
Council sets out £3m cash support as data shows Highland household costs are up…
0

Editor's Picks