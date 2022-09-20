Republic of Ireland’s Chiedozie Ogbene sets sights on reaching Premier League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Republic of Ireland’s Chiedozie Ogbene sets sights on reaching Premier League

By Press Association
September 20, 2022, 11:03 pm
Chiedozie Ogbene has made an impressive start to his senior Republic of Ireland career (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA)
Chiedozie Ogbene has made an impressive start to his senior Republic of Ireland career (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA)

Chiedozie Ogbene has his sights set firmly on the Premier League as he revels in his role as the Republic of Ireland’s surprise package.

The 25-year-old was playing as a wing-back for Rotherham when Ireland boss Stephen Kenny handed him a senior international debut and let him rip in an attacking role, a decision which brought three goals in his first six appearances for his country.

Nigeria-born Ogbene, who took his first steps in professional football with Cork City and Limerick before heading for England, admits he still has a lot to learn, but is not putting any limit on his ambitions.

He said: “It’s the drive I have. I’m sure no player in this building wants to just stay where they are. Everyone is pushing for the next level like every other player is, so that’s how I focus.

“I want to go to the next level and when I come here… This is the highest level, international football, so when I come here and I see players that have played in the Premier League, are in the Premier League, I try to learn from them because that’s the destination I want to be in.

“That’s just the ambition I have.”

Ogbene made his Ireland debut as a late substitute in a friendly against Hungary in June last year and scored his first senior international goal, again from the bench, in a 3-0 World Cup qualifying victory in Azerbaijan in October the same year.

In total, he has 10 caps to his name, although the last of them came as a substitute against Ukraine in June after he was left out of the team for the 3-0 victory over Scotland following a miserable start to the Republic’s Nations League campaign.

Asked how he responded to that disappointment, Ogbene replied: “I try not to get too high when things are going well and try not to get too low when things are going badly. These things are going to happen, but the people I have around me are quite good.”

Ogbene will hope for a chance to lock horns with the Scots second time around when the sides meet at Hampden Park on Saturday, when manager Kenny has a series of difficult decisions to make.

Asked if he would be afraid to drop skipper Seamus Coleman or deputy Shane Duffy, neither of whom is currently playing at club level, Kenny replied: “Would I be afraid of doing it? No. I wouldn’t be afraid of leaving anyone out. I don’t think I’d be sitting here if that was the case.

“You always have to make tough decisions. They’re two brilliant people in the group, both had tremendous careers, both Premier League players. They are out of their teams at the moment, but we’re only seven games into the season. I’m sure they’ll get opportunities to get back into the Everton and Fulham teams respectively.

“They’ve been great servants for Ireland and still have a big part to play for us going forward.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Europe’s captain Nick Faldo appears dejected during his speech in the the 37th Ryder Cup closing ceremony at Valhalla Golf Club (Nick Potts/PA)
On this day in 2008: Ryder Cup misery in Louisville for Nick Faldo’s Europe…
Jack Grealish believes criticism of Gareth Southgate in the summer was ‘very harsh’ given the success he has enjoyed during this time as England manager (Mike Egerton/PA)
Criticism of Gareth Southgate during summer ‘very harsh’, Jack Grealish says
Stuart Armstrong admits lingering ‘hurt’ from Scotland’s World Cup play-off defeat by Ukraine will provide a source of motivation when the two sides meet again in the Nations League on Wednesday (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Lingering ‘hurt’ from Scotland’s World Cup defeat will motivate Ukraine clash
Clubs in the EFL and lower down the pyramid would consider lunchtime kick-offs to cut energy costs, a new survey has found (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Lunchtime kick-offs in leagues and FA Cup hold appeal amid cost-of-living crisis
Eric Dier, left, has been welcomed back into the England squad (Mike Egerton/PA)
Crowd behaviour is a serious problem in football – Eric Dier
Ivan Toney is in the England squad (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Ivan Toney finds latest Arsenal ‘kick about’ tweet a ‘bit cringey’
Wales defender Joe Rodon has impressed on loan at French club Rennes ahead of the World Cup in November (David Davies/PA)
Joe Rodon knew he needed a piece of the action to improve his World…
Conor Bradley wants to take the next step with Northern Ireland after impressing on loan at Bolton (Niall Carson/PA)
Conor Bradley hopes Northern Ireland can benefit from his impressive club form
Folarin Balogun has thrown himself in at the deep end during his loan spell at Reims (Mike Egerton/PA?
Folarin Balogun happy to throw himself into the deep end on loan at Reims
Ajax goalkeeper Liza Kop (right) and Arsenal’s Stina Blackstenius battle for the ball (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Arsenal’s Champions League hopes in the balance

More from Press and Journal

Andrew Hindes.
Aberdeen drink-driver had knife stashed under seat to 'sharpen his pencils'
The new Poundland store will open at the old Waterstone's site on Union Street on Saturday. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Readers react to long-awaited return of Poundland on Union Street
0
Great British Beach Clean in Aberdeen
Aberdeen residents tackle the city's famous golden sands for the Great British Beach Clean
0
Highland League Management Committee Meeting at Lossiemouth FC Social Club. Garry Farquhar, President Buckie Thistle, with Raymond Carno, after the meeting. Picture by Gordon Lennox 20/04/2017
'It's our equivalent of a European tie' - Garry Farquhar looks forward to Buckie's…
HIGHLAND LEAGUE FRASERBURGH V BRORA BROCH'S PAUL YOUNG AND JOHN PICKLES CHALLENGE FOR THE BALL
Highland League streaming returns during international breaks
Highland councillors will consider an extra £3m cost of living support plan on Thursday. Photo: Sandy McCook
Council sets out £3m cash support as data shows Highland household costs are up…
0

Editor's Picks