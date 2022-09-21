Football rumours: Graham Potter wants Harry Kane at Chelsea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Football rumours: Graham Potter wants Harry Kane at Chelsea

By Press Association
September 21, 2022, 7:41 am Updated: September 21, 2022, 9:08 am
Harry Kane is reportedly wanted by Chelsea (John Walton/PA)
What the papers say

New Chelsea boss Graham Potter is keen on bringing England striker Harry Kane to Chelsea, reports The Sun via Calciomercatoweb. The report claims Potter could finance any potential deal by offering Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku plus cash.

Former Tottenham and PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino is set for “surprise talks” with Ligue 1 side Nice and is “in line to replace” the club’s “under-pressure boss” Lucien Favre, the Daily Mail reports via FootMercato. The Argentine could return to the dugout after he was sacked by PSG in the summer despite guiding the club to league glory.

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez and Tottenham centre-back Cristian Romero have both been left stranded due to visa delays caused by US Embassy closures following the death of the Queen, according to the Daily Mirror via TyC Sports. The two Argentina internationals were set to travel to Miami for a pair of friendlies, but delays reportedly meant they could not get their visas in time.

Manchester City’s Yaya Toure reacts after his final home appearance for the team during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester
Former Manchester City star Yaya Toure is reportedly helping England Under-21s prepare for games against Italy and Germany (Martin Rickett/PA)

The Daily Mail writes that former Manchester City and Ivory Coast midfielder Yaya Toure is helping England Under-21s prepare for games against Italy and Germany. The 39-year-old is completing his coaching badges and working in Tottenham’s academy, and is said to have spent two days with the Under-21s at St George’s Park, working with head coach Lee Carsley and his team.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans applauds the fans at the end of the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, on September 17, 2022
Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans (John Walton/PA)

Youri Tielemans: Sky Sports reports that the 25-year-old Belgium midfielder has said he does not regret staying at Leicester this summer despite being linked with a move to Arsenal.

Aurelien Tchouameni: Spanish outlet Sport says Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is “angry and perplexed” that the previous regime did not move for the 22-year-old midfielder before he was snapped up by Real Madrid.

