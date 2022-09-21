Wales skipper Gareth Bale expects to be ‘in great shape for the World Cup’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wales skipper Gareth Bale expects to be ‘in great shape for the World Cup’

By Press Association
September 21, 2022, 11:49 am
Wales captain Gareth Bale says he is on track to be fully fit for the World Cup in November (Nick Potts/PA)
Wales captain Gareth Bale says he is on track to be fully fit for the World Cup in November (Nick Potts/PA)

Wales captain Gareth Bale says he is on track to be fully fit for the World Cup in November.

Bale has made just two starts in his 11 appearances for Los Angeles FC, and has yet to play 90 minutes since joining the Californian club in July.

But the 33-year-old insists his programme is tailored to reach peak fitness for the end of the MLS season and the subsequent World Cup in Qatar.

“We have a plan in LA with what we’re doing,” said Bale, who has linked up with the Wales squad for their closing Nations League games against Belgium and Poland.

“We’re not doing too much straight away.

“Every footballer wants to play as much as they can, but we’re being clever and building myself up for the last important part of the season.

“Hopefully that should put me in great shape for the World Cup. I think I’ll be a lot fitter.

“I haven’t played 90 minutes yet, which is what I’m building up to.

Netherlands v Wales – UEFA Nations League – Group 4 – Stadion Feijenoord
Gareth Bale is building up his fitness (Tim Goode/PA)

“We’re on a good path to where I want to be. Of course I want to play 90 minutes as much as I can, but I understand I need to build up to that because I haven’t done it an awful lot in the last few years.

“The most important thing for me is to take each week as it comes.

“Hopefully that will be good enough for me to help LAFC and, ultimately, be ready for the World Cup.”

Bale turned down offers to stay in Europe, including one from hometown club Cardiff, to move to the United States after his trophy-laden nine-year stay at Real Madrid had come to an end.

He says he is enjoying the Los Angeles lifestyle and that his family have settled well in the US.

Bale said: “I am very happy. My family are settled there, which is a big part, and the fans have been really supportive.

“It’s taken a little while to get everything sorted, but I am playing games and have been training for the last 10 weeks and getting stronger.

“We now have an important stretch of games in the MLS and, after that, my attention will turn to the World Cup.

“The plan is just to be 100 per cent to help LAFC first and foremost. Ultimately, that will lead into me being 100 per cent fit for the World Cup.”

Bale did not arrive in Wales until Tuesday afternoon after playing for LAFC in the early hours of Monday morning UK time.

Wales manager Robert Page says he will assess Bale’s condition before deciding whether to start him against Belgium, the world’s number two-ranked team, in Brussels on Thursday.

“You wouldn’t have thought he’d just got off a flight from the States,” said Page, who is without injured quartet Aaron Ramsey, Ben Davies, Harry Wilson and Joe Allen this week.

“His preparation started as soon as the final whistle went in his game. He goes to the nth degree.

“I’m not surprised by his professionalism, but I was surprised with how fresh he looked.”

Wales are bottom of Nations League A4 with their only point from four games coming in a 1-1 draw at home to Belgium in June.

Even if Wales lose in Belgium, and depending on results elsewhere, the Dragons could avoid relegation from the top tier of the competition by beating Poland in their final fixture in Cardiff on Sunday.

Editor's Picks