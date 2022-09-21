Robert Page not relishing prospect of finalising Wales’ World Cup squad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Robert Page not relishing prospect of finalising Wales’ World Cup squad

By Press Association
September 21, 2022, 12:18 pm
Wales manager Robert Page says he faces a difficult task choosing his World Cup squad (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA)
Wales manager Robert Page says he faces a difficult task choosing his World Cup squad (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA)

Wales manager Robert Page admits he is “dreading” selecting his World Cup squad because of the competition for places.

Page’s side play their final games ahead of the World Cup this week, with their Nations League programme ending with fixtures away to Belgium and at home to Poland.

Injured quartet Aaron Ramsey, Ben Davies, Harry Wilson and Joe Allen miss those games but, fitness permitting, they are certain to make Wales’ 26-man squad in Qatar.

“I’m already dreading (selecting) the 26 for the World Cup because we’ve got so many great players in the group of 30 or 32, and more,” Page said ahead of Thursday’s penultimate Nations League tie in Brussels.

“You’ve just got to be honest with players. You’re not going to please everybody.

“That’s the hard part of the job. We’ve got a great group.

“They know it will be nothing personal when I have to make those decisions, but it is difficult keeping them all happy.”

Page has bolstered his squad this week by calling up teenage midfielders Luke Harris and Jordan James for the first time.

Harris, who only turned 17 in April, has an impressive scoring record for Fulham’s age-grade sides and made his first-team debut for the Cottagers last month.

Hereford-born James, 18, has impressed for Birmingham in the Sky Bet Championship and has returned to the Wales set-up after playing for England Under-20s in March.

Wales face a tough battle to avoid relegation from the top tier of the Nations League.

Wales in Nations League action against the Netherlands
Wales have twice conceded late goals against the Netherlands in the Nations League (Tim Goode/PA).

Late goals conceded against Poland and the Netherlands, twice, in June have left them with only one point from four games.

But even if they lose to Belgium, whom they drew 1-1 with in Cardiff three months ago, beating Poland on Sunday could be enough to secure their top-flight survival.

For that to happen, however, Poland would have to lose at home to the Dutch on Thursday.

Page said: “It (relegation) won’t be a disaster, we’d pick ourselves up.

Belgium
Wales take on Belgium in Brussels on Thursday (David Davies/PA).

“We always look back to the first couple of games. There’s points we could have picked up there, I firmly believe that.

“But the bigger picture is, because of that, we’ve then had to change our narrative a little bit.

“We’ve given these young lads experience and playing in games against top teams and using that as a benefit.

“We’ve given ourselves a fighting chance to stay in the division, and our full focus is on that.”

