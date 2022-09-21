Harry Brook putting PSL experience to good use on England’s T20 tour of Pakistan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Harry Brook putting PSL experience to good use on England’s T20 tour of Pakistan

By Press Association
September 21, 2022, 1:57 pm
Harry Brook in action against Pakistan (Anjum Naveed/AP)
Harry Brook in action against Pakistan (Anjum Naveed/AP)

Harry Brook may be a rookie in England colours but he has revealed how a stint in the Pakistan Super League helped prepare him for a starring role in this month’s Twenty20 tour.

Brook played a superb finisher’s knock in the first of seven T20s against Pakistan on Tuesday, hitting a cool 42 not out off 25 balls to guide his side to a six-wicket win.

It was the first time an England side had played in the country since 2005 but Brook, who was making just his fifth appearance, is one of several squad members who made their own foray as part of the PSL.

The 23-year-old represented Lahore Qalandars earlier this year, settling into conditions over the course of 10 games and banking a memorable 48-ball century against Islamabad United.

Pakistan England Cricket
Harry Brook celebrates England’s victory with captain Moeen Ali on Monday (Anjum Naveed/AP)

He put those experiences to good use at Karachi’s National Stadium, sharing a 55-run stand with Alex Hales and finishing things off with his seventh boundary in the final over.

“I’ve had a little bit of experience here in the PSL so I know it’s a very fast outfield,” he told Sky Sports. “I was just trying to keep it on the floor as much as possible.

“I know if I can get through the infield, then most of the time it’s four. I was just trying to get there and be there at the end.

“There were a few bumpers which didn’t quite get up to me, but it was very similar to the PSL. The cutters were sticking in a little bit and holding but generally the pitches are low and skiddy.”

England are back at the 35,000-capacity stadium for back-to-back games on Thursday and Friday and Brook will be hoping for more chances to impress.

He caught the eye with an over-the-shoulder scoop shot off Shahnawaz Dahani, flipping the ball nonchalantly to the fine-leg boundary, then left the purists purring with a lofted drive over extra-cover off the in-form Naseem Shah.

And he appeared to suggest that the latter stroke was a preferred option on these surfaces.

“It’s tough but you’ve got to try and play on the front foot as much as possible,” he said.

“They’ve got some very fast bowlers so it’s hard, when you see them bang it in, to stay on the front foot, but those are the shots you get high reward for when you get it through.”

England captain Moeen Ali, standing in for the injured Jos Buttler, was with Brook in the middle when the winning runs were scored and was pleased with his composure.

“I thought we were really smart with the way we played and chased that down. We timed it perfectly,” he said.

“Brooky is one of the best young players – everyone’s been talking about it. Hopefully going forward this will give him a lot of confidence and that’s only good for English cricket.”

England’s landmark visit to Pakistan comes with a huge layer of security, with armed soldiers, snipers and a huge travel convoy en route to the grounds. But for Brook, the increased attention is most noticeable at closer quarters.

“It’s funny, every time I go to the toilet I’ve got someone following me,” he added with a smile.

“I’ve never really had that before. It’s good, it feels very secure over here and we’re enjoying it.”

Buttler, Mark Wood, Reece Topley and Chris Woakes are all likely to remain sidelined for the next couple of games, leaving Will Jacks, Jordan Cox and Liam Dawson angling for call-ups should the side need freshening up.

