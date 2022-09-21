Glen Johnson tells ‘world-class’ Trent Alexander-Arnold’s critics to ‘back off’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Glen Johnson tells ‘world-class’ Trent Alexander-Arnold’s critics to ‘back off’

By Press Association
September 21, 2022, 3:41 pm Updated: September 21, 2022, 7:24 pm
Glen Johnson and Trent Alexander-Arnold (Richard Sellers/Peter Byrne/PA)
Glen Johnson and Trent Alexander-Arnold (Richard Sellers/Peter Byrne/PA)

Former England and Liverpool right-back Glen Johnson believes Trent Alexander-Arnold remains a world-class talent and criticism of his form this season is premature.

The 23-year-old, like a number of his Reds team-mates, has struggled for top form this term and that has led to a renewal of the scrutiny of the former academy graduate’s game.

Questions continue to be asked about his defensive capabilities and whether he can adjust his game from how he plays for Liverpool to a more disciplined approach with England.

Alexander-Arnold has been named in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the Nations League matches against Italy and Germany over the next week but a starting role is far from guaranteed.

“I personally think people should back off,” Johnson, speaking at an LFC Foundation-SC Johnson Goals for Change partnership event at Anfield, told the PA news agency.

“He set the bar so high in recent years that people are just too quick to jump on his back just because he is not at the level we are used to seeing him.

“We all know he is better going forward then defending but there is nothing wrong with that; every player is better at one thing than something else.

“I think it is a bit harsh. Of course he hasn’t been playing to the level we are used to seeing but you don’t lose your ability overnight. He is still world-class.

“Every player goes up and down in form and Trent no more than anyone else wants to get back to his heights.

Glen Johnson
Like Trent Alexander-Arnold, Glen Johnson played for Liverpool and England (Mike Egerton/PA)

“He is still a young lad and once he gets going and gets a bit more confident I am sure he will reach the heights he has been at in the past.”

While Alexander-Arnold has no competition at Liverpool for his place, the situation is different at international level with Manchester City’s Kyle Walker, Chelsea’s Reece James and Newcastle’s Kieran Trippier all ahead of him in the pecking order.

And while the perception remains he cannot perform at the highest level, he faces a battle to push his claims for a starting place but Johnson believes there is no reason why he cannot excel with England.

“There are two or three people you could fight different arguments for,” he added.

“I think Reece James would be the closest competition to Trent but you have two different players.

“I think Gareth is probably rubbing his hands together because if you are playing against a team who will sit back and put 10 players behind the ball you might play Trent because of his delivery and free-kick ability and then when you are up against it you might play Reece James.

“The players don’t want that of course, they want to play every game but the England manager is probably loving it.

“Don’t get me wrong, international football is different to the Premier League, you do have to play slightly different.

“At international level you might be playing against a team who might not be one of the big nations but will have players who are capable of hurting you if you are not right on your game.

Trent Alexander-Arnold
Alexander-Arnold, left, is not an England regular (Nick Potts/PA)

“But of course he will play for England for an awful long time. It’s going to take some hard work but he is more than capable.”

Johnson was attending Anfield where 400 school children learned about sustainability.

“I remember as a kid when you learn from a place you were interested in you pay a lot more attention,” said the 38-year-old.

“It is very important. There are kids learning about how to start recycling, reusable energy and some tips they can use at home.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

George Balderson claimed a hat-trick for Lancashire (Adam Davy/PA)
George Balderson hat-trick leads Lancashire to stunning two-day win over Essex
The Rainbow, UEFA and England flags fly at St George’s Park (Nick Potts/PA)
Football Association given assurances over LGBTQ+ fans at Qatar World Cup
England have new kits out (FA handout)
England unveil new kits ahead of World Cup – Wednesday’s sporting social
Rotherham’s Paul Warne has emerged as favourite for the permanent manager’s job at Derby (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Derby target Rotherham boss Paul Warne
Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly’s idea for a Premier League all-star match was not even mentioned at a gathering of the 20 top-flight clubs on Wednesday (John Walton/PA)
Todd Boehly’s all-star idea not discussed at Premier League meeting
Katie Taylor, pictured, defeated Amanda Serrano earlier this year (Adam Davy/PA)
Katie Taylor to defend undisputed world lightweight crown at Wembley in October
Harry Kane supports the bid to stage the World Cup hockey final at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (John Walton/PA)
Harry Kane backs bid to hold hockey World Cup final at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Emily Scarratt has been at the forefront of England’s elevation to World Cup favourites (David Davies/PA)
England better prepared than ever before heading into World Cup – Emily Scarratt
The UEFA Super Cup is set for a revamp and could involve teams from outside Europe (Niall Carson/PA)
UEFA considers inviting US teams to play in revamped Super Cup
Worcester are fighting for survival amid spiralling debts (Nigel French/PA)
Worcester given two deadlines as they face suspension from all competitions

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen University cuts ties to teaching fund linked to slave trade
Zac and Lucas are looking to help Aberdeen's homeless. Supplied by Alan Mackenzie.
Help feed Aberdeen's homeless by donating McDonald's monopoly vouchers to these youngsters
0
Two whisky distillers have been sanctioned for breaking the advertising code.
'Alcohol does not have therapeutic properties' Distillers Smokehead and Stag's Breath broke whisky advertising…
0
A man will appear in court.
Man, 25, charged with attempted housebreakings in Dyce
0
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Renee MacRae murder trial Picture shows; Renee MacRae. n/a. Supplied by N/A Date; Unknown
Renee MacRae murder accused tried to buy a new part for car because he…
Two motorcyclists were flown to hospital following a crash on the A9 between Brora and Golspie. Pic: Scotpic
Police investigation after two taken to hospital in bike crash on A9 near Brora
0

Editor's Picks