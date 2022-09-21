Harry Kane backs bid to hold hockey World Cup final at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Harry Kane backs bid to hold hockey World Cup final at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

By Press Association
September 21, 2022, 4:17 pm
Harry Kane supports the bid to stage the World Cup hockey final at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (John Walton/PA)
Harry Kane supports the bid to stage the World Cup hockey final at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (John Walton/PA)

Harry Kane has backed a bid that would see Tottenham Hotspur Stadium host the World Cup final⁠ of men’s hockey.

Organisers are just weeks away from discovering if a joint England and Wales bid will beat out those from Germany, South Africa and another dual proposal from Belgium and Netherlands to stage the 2026 event.

The England captain lent his voice to a video for the aspiring hosts’ promotional campaign, which was launched on Wednesday.

England Wales hockey World Cup bid
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium could host the 2026 World Cup final (Alex Morton/Getty Images for England Hockey)

“It will encourage perceptions of hockey, encourage participation, and benefit local communities,” he said. “I’m backing the bid.”

Goalkeeper Ollie Payne, who won bronze with England at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games in August, was delighted by the football skipper’s support.

“It’s amazing,” he told the PA news agency from the north London football club’s state-of the-art home. “He’s someone you watch on TV or Match of the Day every week.

“When you come here and realise the magnitude of what’s going on, it’s super exciting and just makes you want to be a part of it.

England hockey bronze Birmingham
England won bronze at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games (Martin Rickett/PA)

“[Playing here] wouldn’t be a bad advert for the game,” joked Payne, who plays at club level for Holcombe, adding “the more good to come out of the game, the more you inspire younger generations, you inspire every generation to then go to the domestic games and want to be a part of the sport in whatever fashion that is. That’s hopefully what it will bring, and that’s really, really exciting.”

The 62,850-capacity Premier League venue⁠, which is able to accommodate over 10 times the number of supporters than at the sport’s Birmingham 2022 home, is arguably the biggest carrot England Hockey and Hockey Wales are dangling at decision-makers.

But geographic diversity is also critical to what they hope will be a positive outcome for their proposal when the decision is made in early November, with other matches proposed for Twickenham Stoop in London, cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens in Northampton and Cardiff Arms Park.

Rupert Shipperley grew up playing rugby but made the leap to hockey full time, debuting for Wales in 2014.

You only need look to his former sport, he said, to understand the potential of those Cardiff Arms clashes.

Rupert Shipperley
Rupert Shipperley has represented both Wales and Team GB (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

“You just look at what rugby has done in Wales,” said Shipperley. “So if we can create a small part of that in the hockey world it would be massive.

“We’ve got very passionate [sports] fans in Wales, loud fans, and they’ve travelled around the world following us so it’s about time we brought it back to Cardiff for them.”

England and Great Britain Hockey CEO Nick Pink agreed.

“Wales is a fundamental part of our bid,” he said. “To bring the two nations together in the way that we do, we’re pretty much aligned a lot of the time anyway. We come together as Great Britain leading into the Olympic Games every four years.

“When you go back to 2012, only 10 years ago, when the Olympic Games was here, we’ve hosted European Championships, we’ve hosted the women’s (hockey) World Cup in east London, so there’s a proud tradition of hosting events here in the UK.

“With the Women’s Euros and the Commonwealth Games, we have people that come out and watch these amazing events. We’re big eventers here in the UK.”

England Wales hockey players at Spurs
Organisers should know the outcome of the bid by November (Alex Morton/Getty Images for England Hockey)

But World Cup hockey at a sold-out Spurs? That, he agreed, would be unprecedented.

He added: “This is something that hockey fans will have never experienced before, and to put them into one of the finest stadiums in the world to watch a hockey semi-final and a hockey world final is something that we can only dream about.”

Come November, he will know if the dream will come true.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

George Balderson claimed a hat-trick for Lancashire (Adam Davy/PA)
George Balderson hat-trick leads Lancashire to stunning two-day win over Essex
The Rainbow, UEFA and England flags fly at St George’s Park (Nick Potts/PA)
Football Association given assurances over LGBTQ+ fans at Qatar World Cup
England have new kits out (FA handout)
England unveil new kits ahead of World Cup – Wednesday’s sporting social
Rotherham’s Paul Warne has emerged as favourite for the permanent manager’s job at Derby (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Derby target Rotherham boss Paul Warne
Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly’s idea for a Premier League all-star match was not even mentioned at a gathering of the 20 top-flight clubs on Wednesday (John Walton/PA)
Todd Boehly’s all-star idea not discussed at Premier League meeting
Katie Taylor, pictured, defeated Amanda Serrano earlier this year (Adam Davy/PA)
Katie Taylor to defend undisputed world lightweight crown at Wembley in October
Emily Scarratt has been at the forefront of England’s elevation to World Cup favourites (David Davies/PA)
England better prepared than ever before heading into World Cup – Emily Scarratt
Glen Johnson and Trent Alexander-Arnold (Richard Sellers/Peter Byrne/PA)
Glen Johnson tells ‘world-class’ Trent Alexander-Arnold’s critics to ‘back off’
The UEFA Super Cup is set for a revamp and could involve teams from outside Europe (Niall Carson/PA)
UEFA considers inviting US teams to play in revamped Super Cup
Worcester are fighting for survival amid spiralling debts (Nigel French/PA)
Worcester given two deadlines as they face suspension from all competitions

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen University cuts ties to teaching fund linked to slave trade
Zac and Lucas are looking to help Aberdeen's homeless. Supplied by Alan Mackenzie.
Help feed Aberdeen's homeless by donating McDonald's monopoly vouchers to these youngsters
0
Two whisky distillers have been sanctioned for breaking the advertising code.
'Alcohol does not have therapeutic properties' Distillers Smokehead and Stag's Breath broke whisky advertising…
0
A man will appear in court.
Man, 25, charged with attempted housebreakings in Dyce
0
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Renee MacRae murder trial Picture shows; Renee MacRae. n/a. Supplied by N/A Date; Unknown
Renee MacRae murder accused tried to buy a new part for car because he…
Two motorcyclists were flown to hospital following a crash on the A9 between Brora and Golspie. Pic: Scotpic
Police investigation after two taken to hospital in bike crash on A9 near Brora
0

Editor's Picks