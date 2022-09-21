England suffer ODI series defeat to India after Harmanpreet Kaur ton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
England suffer ODI series defeat to India after Harmanpreet Kaur ton

By Press Association
September 21, 2022, 8:41 pm
Harmanpreet Kaur struck a century (Steven Paston/PA)
Harmanpreet Kaur scored a superb century as England slid to a crushing one-day international series defeat against India at Canterbury.

Having lost by seven wickets in the opening game, the hosts needed to square the scoreline on Wednesday to make their long-awaited return to Lord’s this weekend – the first outing at the Home of Cricket for England’s women since the triumphant 2017 World Cup final – a series decider.

But the third Royal London ODI on Saturday – set to be head coach Lisa Keightley’s last match in charge – will be only a dead-rubber following India’s second triumph in four days.

Harmanpreet Kaur struck 143 off 111 balls to fire India to victory
After Smriti Mandhana’s stylish 91 off 99 balls marshalled India’s successful pursuit of 228 at Hove last Sunday, this time it was the turn of skipper Kaur to star for the visiting side.

Kaur brought up her fifth ODI ton in 100 balls before finishing with a spectacular flourish – hitting 43 off her final 11 strikes – as England conceded their second biggest ODI total.

The hosts needed to better hefty India’s 333 for five to keep the series alive. But after slipping to 12 for two and then 47 for three, England’s already difficult task became nigh on improbable.

Danni Wyatt provided some hope with 65 before the hosts were dismissed for 245 as India celebrated winning their first series on English soil in 23 years.

Danni Wyatt top scored for England with 65 at Canterbury
England won the toss, elected to bowl, and made an encouraging start at The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence when Kate Cross removed Shafali Verma with only the ninth ball of the match.

Charlie Dean caught and bowled Yastika Bhatia for 26 in the 11th over before Sophie Ecclestone took the wicket of Mandhana to leave the visitors on 99 for three.

But Kaur’s remarkable quickfire ton, supported with a fine knock of 58 from Harleen Deol, put India in a dominant position.

Kaur’s brilliance also saw 17-year-old debutant Freya Kemp end with figures of one for 82 – England’s most expensive 10-over spell in ODI cricket.

Amy Jones was removed for 39 runs as England slid to a series defeat
England’s response started poorly when opener Tammy Beaumont was run out with Sophia Dunkley the next to fall as Renuka Thakur struck in the third over.

Lamb became Thakur’s second victim before Wyatt rallied alongside Alice Capsey to take England into three figures.

Capsey lost her wicket after scoring 39 before England’s slim chances of surpassing India’s total were over when Wyatt was bowled by Thakur in the 29th over to leave England on 167 for five.

The impressive Thakur ended with figures of four for 57 from 10 overs.

Amy Jones, Sophie Ecclestone and Kemp all fell in quick succession, and despite Dean’s resilient 37 from 44, England were all out in the 45th over, losing by 88 runs.

