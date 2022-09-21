England can take a valuable lesson from brilliant Harmanpreet Kaur – Amy Jones

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
England can take a valuable lesson from brilliant Harmanpreet Kaur – Amy Jones

By Press Association
September 21, 2022, 9:31 pm
Amy Jones’ England slipped to defeat against India on Wednesday (Steven Paston/PA)
Amy Jones' England slipped to defeat against India on Wednesday (Steven Paston/PA)

Amy Jones said Harmanpreet Kaur “flicked a switch” as the India captain hit a brilliant match-winning 143 to condemn England to a one-day international series defeat at Canterbury.

After losing Sunday’s Royal London ODI opener, England needed to triumph on Wednesday to take the three-game contest to a decider at Lord’s this weekend.

But Jones’ side slipped to an 88-run loss following Kaur’s devastating spell, which included 18 fours and four sixes and ended with her hitting 43 off her final 11 balls.

“Every loss is tough, but Harmanpreet batted brilliantly,” said England captain Jones. “It was almost like she flicked a switch, and really took it to us at the end. We struggled to defend. It was difficult.

“It was important to slow her down as much as possible, and while our bowlers are exciting and young talents, they are inexperienced.

“Everyone knows inexperience can bring inconsistencies, and while we have seen some great spells in this series and during the summer, coming up against such a good batter in such good form was always going to be a challenge.

“It will be great learnings for them, and us a whole group, as to how we respond to moments like that.

“Reflecting on what is a good ball and what is a good shot in the moment is important, because it just felt like everywhere we bowled she was finding the boundary.”

Responding to India’s 333, the home side slipped to 12 for two and then 47 for three, and although Danni Wyatt provided some hope with 65, the hosts were dismissed for 245 as India celebrated winning their first series on English soil in 23 years.

Jones, who scored 39 runs, added: “We didn’t get close enough. We lacked partnerships and we needed a match-winning innings, too.

“But there are points on the line at Lord’s on Saturday. It will be a quick turnaround and it is a great opportunity for a younger side to step up and show what we can do.

“It’s been a long season and it’d be brilliant for us all to be in that changing room at the end having won the game.”

