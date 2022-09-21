Two-goal Lyndon Dykes praises Scotland staff for tactical tweaks against Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Two-goal Lyndon Dykes praises Scotland staff for tactical tweaks against Ukraine

By Press Association
September 21, 2022, 11:06 pm
Scotland’s Lyndon Dykes hit a Hampden double (Steve Welsh/PA)
Lyndon Dykes passed on the credit to the Scotland coaching staff after his two-goal cameo in the emphatic 3-0 win over Ukraine.

Dykes came off the bench alongside Ryan Fraser in the 75th minute and twice headed home corners from his fellow substitute to add to John McGinn’s opener as Scotland moved top of Nations League Group B1.

The QPR striker credited coach Austin MacPhee for the set-piece work and manager Steve Clarke for making the tactical changes which saw Scotland turn the tables on their opponents.

With skipper Andy Robertson injured, Clarke took the opportunity to revert to a back four after Scotland were well beaten by Ukraine with their usual three-at-the-back system in June, albeit without the influential Kieran Tierney.

Steve Clarke alongside Austin MacPhee
Scotland manager Steve Clarke alongside Austin MacPhee (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Scotland improved when Clarke moved an extra man into midfield during that 3-1 World Cup play-off defeat and they dominated the vast majority of the Nations League game after he started with Scott McTominay in the middle of the park.

Dykes said: “Credit to Austin, set-play manager, he has been very good since he came in.

“When I was coming on, he told me to go front post. I went front post twice and scored two, so well done to him and the whole staff.

“The manager has probably watched that Ukraine game back 100 times and went back and thought maybe he could change things himself. He has changed things this game and credit to him, it has come off. We are happy for him as well.

“We were very determined (to right the wrongs). Everyone stepped up and wanted to show the fans that we could have done better. Now we are focused on this group and we did that.”

Dykes, who went off at half-time against Ukraine last time out after failing to shake off an injury, has scored six goals in his last seven internationals.

“When I hit the back of the net, it’s the best feeling, especially scoring in front of all the fans here,” the former Queen of the South and Livingston forward said. “It’s something you won’t ever forget.

“I feel really at home here, I feel like I play really well under the manager and the boys are great.

“Obviously I had a little bit of a bad spell with injuries in the last few camps which I was disappointed with, because I was on a good run.

“But I’m still on that run and I’m feeling confident every time I come here. I am just going to keep getting in those positions.

“The manager said when I was coming on ‘make sure you impact the game’ and I was happy to do that.

“But I was just happy to get the three points for the team because it was a big three points for the group.”

