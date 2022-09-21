Steve Clarke never lost faith Scotland goal would come despite missed chances

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Steve Clarke never lost faith Scotland goal would come despite missed chances

By Press Association
September 21, 2022, 11:26 pm Updated: September 21, 2022, 11:30 pm
Steve Clarke confident Scotland would get breakthrough against Ukraine (Steve Welsh/PA)
Steve Clarke insists he was “expecting” Scotland to get the breakthrough as they missed chance after chance before eventually beating Ukraine 3-0 at Hampden Park.

After a goalless first half in the Nations League Group B1 game, striker Che Adams and midfielder Stuart Armstrong missed good opportunities to put the Scots ahead and some frustration could be felt in the stands.

However, in the 70th minute skipper John McGinn fired in a drive before substitute striker Lyndon Dykes headed in twice from fellow replacement Ryan Fraser’s corners.

Lyndon Dykes came off the bench and scored twice
Scotland moved two points clear of the visitors at the top of the table ahead of the visit of Republic of Ireland on Saturday, which comes before the final fixture against Ukraine in Poland next week.

On the missed chances, Clarke said: “When you are on the sidelines and you are watching and your team is creating chances, you know your team has good forward momentum, you are just waiting.

“You are actually expecting one of them to go in because you are creating so many good chance that you believe in your players and trust them to get the goal and that’s what happened.

“It was a good performance and we are really pleased with it. Congratulations to the players, we give them a lot of information in a short pace of time, most of it boring.

John McGinn made the breakthrough
“Walk-throughs on the pitch, meetings in the meeting room, but we took it on board, executed what we wanted to do well.

“It was a good game. We got on top of the second half and the first goal was always going to be crucial.

“Now we have to go away and reset and get ready to go again on Saturday.

“We rest and recover and get ready for a tough game against Republic of Ireland on Saturday.

“Obviously we went out there in the summer and didn’t do ourselves justice (0-3 defeat) and we want to do ourselves justice on Saturday.”

Nathan Patterson left the match on a stretcher
Clarke admitted the first-half injury to Everton right-back Nathan Patterson – which saw him taken away on a stretcher – “doesn’t look like a good one”, before adding: “Fingers crossed it’s not too bad.”

The Scotland boss was delighted with the reaction of Dykes and Fraser after admitting neither were best pleased to be starting on the bench.

He said: “It was nice for the two substitutes Ryan and Lyndon to come off the bench and make the scoreline better.

“It is credit to the players. I would say both of them probably had the hump with the head coach that they didn’t start the game but that’s what you want, you want a hungry group.”

