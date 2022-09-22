Mark Noble returns to West Ham as sporting director

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mark Noble returns to West Ham as sporting director

By Press Association
September 22, 2022, 11:05 am
Mark Noble spent 18 seasons with his boyhood club (Gareth Fuller/PA)
West Ham have announced former captain Mark Noble is to return to the club in the role of sporting director.

Noble, 35, retired at the end of last season following 18 campaigns with his boyhood side.

In a newly created position, Noble will work closely in support of Hammers manager David Moyes and the current board.

“I’m really happy to be coming back and can’t wait to get started,” Noble said. “I’d like to thank the club for giving me the opportunity – it’s a great honour for me to take up this role.

“I’ve spent the last 24 years as a player here, first in the academy and then in the first team, and obviously have a deep knowledge and understanding of the club.

“The last two years, as my playing days began to naturally wind down, gave me a fantastic opportunity to really spend some time educating myself and gaining greater knowledge and understanding of the work that goes on behind the scenes.

“This club has made some fantastic strides forward in that period and I am really looking forward to coming back at such an exciting time.”

Fans applaud West Ham United’s Mark Noble on his final home game
Mark Noble was given an emotional send-off in his final home game (Adam Davy/PA)

Noble added on the West Ham website: “I see it as a position that I can grow and develop in both personally and professionally.

“There are always difficult decisions to be made in football but along with my colleagues at the club, I will continue to put the best interests of West Ham United first.

“The last two seasons have been a time of great progress, and I want to help us to continue moving forwards in the right direction.

“I believe in the ambition shown by the board and I am excited about helping to build on the success that has been delivered so far.”

West Ham manager David Moyes (centre) and Mark Noble
West Ham manager David Moyes (centre) is looking forward to working with Mark Noble again (Richard Heathcote/NMC Pool/PA)

Moyes backed the appointment.

“I am really pleased to welcome Mark back and to have the opportunity to work closely with him again. He was a great asset and strength to me as a player and a captain, and I know he will give the club and myself fantastic support again in this role,” Moyes said.

“It is an opportunity for him to develop and grow in the position and he will have our full support in doing so.

“There is nobody better qualified when it comes to understanding West Ham United and its ethos, and to bring new ideas to take the club forward in the right direction.”

