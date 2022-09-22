Ronnie Edwards and Joe Taylor unavailable for Peterborough’s game with Port Vale

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterborough will be without defender Ronnie Edwards and forward Joe Taylor through international duty for the Sky Bet League One match against Port Vale.

Edwards is away with England Under-20s, while Taylor has linked up with the Wales Under-21 squad ahead of their friendly in Austria next week.

Left-back Dan Butler (ankle) continued to build up match fitness in the Papa John’s Trophy win over Tottenham Under-21s on Tuesday night, which ended Posh’s run of six straight defeats.

Defender Kell Watts, a deadline day loan signing from Newcastle, is stepping up his recovery from a knee problem along with goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright (thigh), but midfielder Ollie Norburn (knee) remains sidelined.

Dennis Politic could feature for Port Vale after scoring a hat-trick in the 4-0 Papa John’s Trophy win at Shrewsbury.

Romanian winger Politic made his first start since returning to the club on loan from Cremonese and is pushing for a place in the side after two league appearances off the bench.

Vale boss Darrell Clarke made the expected sweeping changes on Tuesday night, when midfielder Liam McCarron made a full debut after his loan move from Stoke and 15-year-old Jack Shorrock was sent on from the bench to become the club’s youngest-ever first-team player.

Striker Jamie Proctor is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after undergoing surgery on a hip problem.