Josh Cullen enjoying hectic schedule and looking forward to international action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Josh Cullen enjoying hectic schedule and looking forward to international action

By Press Association
September 22, 2022, 2:52 pm Updated: September 22, 2022, 3:14 pm
Josh Cullen (left) has become a fixture in Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny’s team (Brian Lawless/PA)
Josh Cullen (left) has become a fixture in Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny’s team (Brian Lawless/PA)

Josh Cullen will head into Nations League battle with Scotland still coming to terms with the “shock” of life back in English football under Vincent Kompany.

The 26-year-old Republic of Ireland midfielder followed the former Manchester City skipper to Burnley from Anderlecht this summer and admits the rigours of the Sky Bet Championship have taken some getting used to.

Cullen said: “The schedule is much more hectic than what I was used to in Belgium, where it was predominantly one game a week, and now you could have three games in six days.

“It’s been a little bit of a shock getting used to that again but, as a player, it’s so enjoyable as you want to play as many games as you can.

“It’s part of the job. It has been something to get used to again but it’s something I’m loving.”

Former West Ham trainee Cullen has blossomed under Kompany’s tutelage, which extended to almost two seasons in Belgium before his switch to Turf Moor, and is firmly established in Stephen Kenny’s Ireland team.

Asked about his club manager’s influence, he said: “I hope that he enjoyed working with me for the two years in Belgium as much as I enjoyed working under him.

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany brought Josh Cullen back to England from Anderlecht
Burnley manager Vincent Kompany brought Josh Cullen back to England from Anderlecht (Ian Hodgson/PA)

“His style of play and his ideas about the game suit me. I haven’t had the conversation with him as to exactly why he brought me in but I take that as a little bit of a compliment that he made the decision to bring me to Burnley.

“I’m enjoying it and looking forward to the season.”

Cullen’s focus this week is Ireland’s concluding Nations League fixtures which take them to Scotland on Saturday before Armenia visit the Aviva Stadium three days later.

Kenny’s men enjoyed a resounding 3-0 win over the Scots in Dublin in June as they bounced back from defeats in their opening two games against the Armenians and Ukraine, and they know they will have to be equally good, if not better if they are to emerge from their trip to Hampden Park with anything to show for their efforts.

Cullen said: “We’re hungry as well to go and get another result. If they see it as a revenge mission or however they view the game, we’re just as determined to go there and get another three points and put in another good performance.”

That task increased significantly in difficult on Wednesday night when Scotland, who were so poor in defeat at the Aviva, beat Ukraine 3-0 in Glasgow to go top of League B1, although Cullen insists that will not alter Ireland’s approach unduly.

He said: “It was a good win but Saturday is a new day and we have to be confident and full of belief that we can get a good result.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

John McGinn captained Scotland to victory over Ukraine (Steve Welsh/PA)
Wearing armband feeling ‘more natural’ to stand-in Scotland skipper John McGinn
Wales’ Daniel James, left, and Jonny Williams in discussion after the final whistle (Tim Goode/PA)
Robert Page shunning World Cup talk to focus on ‘final’ showdown with Poland
Republic of Ireland striker Scott Hogan is confident he is yet to reach his peak (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA)
In-form Ireland forward Scott Hogan: I’d like to think that I’m improving
England’s Harry Kane during a training session at St. George’s (Simon Marper/PA)
England captain Harry Kane feels fitter than ever thanks to personal physio
Manchester United’s Harry Maguire is not playing as much as he used to (Mike Egerton/PA)
Harry Maguire situation ‘not ideal’ but Gareth Southgate still rates England man
Corry Evans is back in the Northern Ireland squad after missing June’s fixtures (Liam McBurney/PA)
Corry Evans hails brother Jonny on the brink of his 100th Northern Ireland cap
Josh Doig has been promoted (Steve Welsh/PA)
Scotland bring in Declan Gallagher and Josh Doig for Nations League games
Wales’ Kieffer Moore celebrates scoring in his side’s 2-1 Nations League defeat to Belgium (Tim Moore/PA)
Wales lose to Belgium in Nations League despite encouraging display in Brussels
Shaun McWilliams is a doubt for Northampton (Leila Coker/PA)
Tyler Magloire and Shaun McWilliams doubtful as Northampton host Stockport
Gareth Southgate wants to see a ruthless streak in his England squad (Mike Egerton/PA)
Gareth Southgate: England must be completely ruthless from now until World Cup

More from Press and Journal

Scotland's Kieran Tierney during a UEFA Nations League match against Ukraine.
Scotland will use summer shocker in Dublin as motivation to put things right in…
0
Cameron Harper.
Cameron Harper will reap benefits of adaptability later in career, says Caley Thistle coach…
0
Original planning permission was refused earlier this year.
Mowi appeals refusal of Loch Hourn fish farm expansion by Highland councillors
0
Catherine Graham is raising money for the Institute of Cancer Research.
Elgin physiotherapist raises more than £10,000 for cancer research in memory of friend
0
Courtney Ferguson and Trevor Botwood at the Ben Nevis summit. Supplied by Courtney Ferguson/NHS Lothian/PA.
Rambler returns to climb Ben Nevis with NHS physio who saved his life there
0
Thrilling world of Arenacross is roaring towards P&J Live.
Fast and furious Arenacross is racing to P&J Live
0

Editor's Picks