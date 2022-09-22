Corry Evans hails brother Jonny on the brink of his 100th Northern Ireland cap

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Corry Evans hails brother Jonny on the brink of his 100th Northern Ireland cap

By Press Association
September 22, 2022, 10:32 pm
Corry Evans is back in the Northern Ireland squad after missing June’s fixtures (Liam McBurney/PA)
Corry Evans is back in the Northern Ireland squad after missing June’s fixtures (Liam McBurney/PA)

Corry Evans believes brother Jonny will go down as one of Northern Ireland’s best ever players as he closes in on 100 caps.

The Leicester defender can reach the milestone in Tuesday’s Nations League match away to Greece if he also faces Kosovo at Windsor Park on Saturday.

If that moments comes there will be no one prouder inside the Georgios Kamaras Stadium than Jonny’s younger brother Corry, who has 69 caps to date himself.

“It would be great for him,” Corry said. “I think he has been looking at that sort of number for a while now and I am sure he would have liked to have hit it a lot sooner.

“He is a big player for the country, and as a family as a whole it is great as well that he is recognised as one of the most-capped players in the nation.”

Jonny is already fourth on Northern Ireland’s all-time caps list, and a Champions League and three-time Premier League winner with Manchester United. And Corry believes there are only a handful who compare to him in Northern Ireland’s history.

“If you look at his club career, three Premier League medals with Manchester United and playing in the Champions League, he’s been unbelievable throughout his career on and off the ball with his reading of the game and his passing with both feet,” Corry added.

“He’s been a real leader in the international squad and from a young age we knew he was going to be a great player. Everyone could see his ability and to reach 100 caps – hopefully – would be a great testament to his dedication and his professionalism to reach that milestone.”

Corry is back in Ian Baraclough’s squad after sitting out June’s four fixtures at the end of a gruelling league season which culminated in Sunderland earning promotion to the Sky Bet Championship via the play-offs.

Though it was frustrating to see Northern Ireland’s struggles from a distance, Evans believes the long-term benefits of June – when a number of young players emerged – will be felt in time, and said Baraclough’s side could turn the corner quickly.

“You go back to Michael (O’Neill)’s era and the first lot of games we didn’t really win a lot of football matches,” he said. “I think it took time to find our feet.

“Once we got that first win away, in Hungary, I think it was, from then on the confidence and the belief of the team just grew and just sort of snowballed.

“We went on this great run and managed to get to the Euros, which was something a lot of us probably never thought was even possible at that stage, at the start of that campaign.

“It just goes to show a couple of wins and your belief and your confidence just grows and who knows where it can take you.”

