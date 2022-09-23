Football rumours: Everton closing in on new long-term deal with Anthony Gordon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Football rumours: Everton closing in on new long-term deal with Anthony Gordon

By Press Association
September 23, 2022, 7:04 am
Everton are reportedly close to securing Anthony Gordon on a long-term contract (John Walton/PA)
Everton are reportedly close to securing Anthony Gordon on a long-term contract (John Walton/PA)

Everton are closing in on a new long-term contract for Anthony Gordon. According to the i newspaper, talks with the 21-year-old forward are “progressing well” and both parties are keen to come to an agreement that represents the player’s new status as one of the Premier League’s “most exciting young prospects”. It comes after the youngster was linked with a move to Chelsea.

The Daily Express says Leicester are prepared to give their embattled boss Brendan Rodgers more time to turn his career around after a dismal start to the Premier League season. Citing The Athletic, the paper reports the Foxes will give the 49-year-old at least the next match against East Midlands rivals Nottingham Forest to try and save himself from the sack.

Mauricio Pochettino
Mauricio Pochettino is not interested in a move to southern France (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Elsewhere, The Evening Standard says former PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino has extinguished rumours that he is set for a move to the French club Nice. The 50-year-old would prefer to wait for a job in England, Spain or Italy.

And, staying on the topic of Nice, The Sun adds, via Foot Mercato, that the former Bournemouth boss and England midfielder Scott Parker, 41, has emerged as a potential candidate to take the top job at the club in southern France.

Kasper Schmeichel during a press conference at the LCFC Training Ground in May, 2022
Kasper Schmeichel has reportedly made a poor first impression at his new club (Mike Egerton/PA)

Kasper Schmeichel: RMC Sport reports, via The Sun, that the 35-year-old Denmark goalkeeper has made a poor first impression at Nice since his summer transfer from Leicester City.

Gerard Pique: The Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo says Barcelona will have the option of terminating the contract of the 35-year-old centre-back a year early, in June 2023, if he features in less than 35 per cent of games this term.

