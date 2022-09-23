Second half against Belgium shows Wales belong at top level – Brennan Johnson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Second half against Belgium shows Wales belong at top level – Brennan Johnson

By Press Association
September 23, 2022, 10:03 am
Brennan Johnson believes Wales deserve to be on the main Nations League stage (David Davies/PA)
Brennan Johnson believes Wales deserve to be on the main Nations League stage (David Davies/PA)

Brennan Johnson believes Wales deserve to be on the big stage after pushing Belgium all the way in the Nations League.

Wales lost 2-1 in Brussels on Thursday against the world’s second-ranked side to stay bottom of Group A4 with one game left to play.

But Wales will avoid relegation to League B if they beat Poland in their final fixture in Cardiff on Sunday.

Belgium v Wales – UEFA Nations League – Group D – King Baudouin Stadium
Brennan Johnson, right, celebrates with Kieffer Moore, centre, after setting up the striker’s goal against Belgium (Tim Goode/PA)

“It was a game of two halves,” said Johnson, whose mesmerising run and cross set up Kieffer Moore’s headed goal that set the tone for an improved second-half display from Wales after Belgium had swept into a 2-0 interval lead.

“In the first, we lacked a lot of belief. We didn’t know how good we could be on this night, and especially what we could bring going forward.

“We didn’t show any of that. In the second half we came out with a different mentality and did ourselves proud.”

The Nottingham Forest forward added on S4C: “Rob Page (Wales manager) told us to believe in ourselves, to show why we’re here, and I think we did that.

“Poland is a massive game to stay in this league. It’ll be a really big game and we’ll all be ready for it.”

Over 30,000 fans are expected to give Wales a World Cup send-off at the Cardiff City Stadium on Sunday.

The Poland game will be Wales’ final match before the World Cup in November, the Dragons’ first appearance at the finals since 1958.

Defender Rhys Norrington-Davies said of the Brussels defeat: “We changed our shape in the second half and we were a lot more compact.

Belgium v Wales – UEFA Nations League – Group D – King Baudouin Stadium
Rhys Norrington-Davies, behind, and Matt Smith battle Belgium’s Michy Batshuayi, left, for possession (Tim Goode/PA)

“Win now on Sunday and we do stay up, so all focus is on that game.

“The immediate target is to stay in the top group of the Nations League.

“In the last Nations League we played some good sides. But this is a massive step up and that’s what we want to be doing next time.”

This is Wales’ first campaign at the highest level of the Nations League, having won their group in the second tier last time out.

Belgium v Wales – UEFA Nations League – Group D – King Baudouin Stadium
Wales skipper Gareth Bale is in line to start against Poland on Sunday after being a substitute against Belgium on Thursday (Tim Goode/PA)

Wales were not helped by Page having to field largely second-string sides in June as he prepared for what would turn out to be a historic World Cup play-off victory over Ukraine.

They will again be without injured quartet Aaron Ramsey, Ben Davies, Harry Wilson and Joe Allen on Sunday. Chris Mepham and Ethan Ampadu are also suspended after picking up bookings in Brussels.

But skipper Gareth Bale is in line to start after coming on as a 64th-minute substitute against Belgium.

Bale only had one training session after joining the camp late from the United States on Tuesday having played for Los Angeles FC the previous day.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Exeter ran out easy winners against Forest Green (Peter Byrne/PA)
Wayne Carlisle praises Exeter’s resilience after easing to win at Forest Green
Arsenal Women F.C celebrates after their sides second goal during the Barclays Women’s Super League match at Emirates Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday September 24, 2022.
Record WSL crowd see Arsenal hit four in dominant derby win over Tottenham
Jevani Brown scored a treble for Exeter (Leila Coker/PA)
Jevani Brown hits hat-trick as Exeter ease to victory at Forest Green
The pressure is increasing on Gareth Southgate (Antonio Calanni/AP).
Scoring struggles and fan frustration – England worries mount ahead of World Cup
Anfield will host the Women’s Super League match between Liverpool and Everton on Sunday (Nick Potts/PA).
The pressure is on, says Matt Beard as WSL’s Merseyside derby heads to Anfield
Wales and Poland are set to renew rivalries in the Nations League on Sunday with relegation at stake (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA)
The key talking points ahead of Wales’ Nations League clash with Poland
Gareth Southgate’s side have not won in five matches (Nick Potts/PA)
Gareth Southgate urges England ‘to stay really tight’ after poor run of form
Emma Raducanu was forced to retire injured in Seoul (PA)
Injury forces Emma Raducanu to retire from Korea Open semi-final
Harry Maguire started England’s defeat in Italy despite his inconsistent form at Manchester United (Antonio Calanni/AP)
Harry Maguire insists England need a ‘little bit more quality’ in final third
Canada international Kadeisha Buchanan joined Chelsea from Lyon this summer (Nick Potts/PA)
Kadeisha Buchanan adamant she can win Champions League with Chelsea

More from Press and Journal

Poundland finally opened its new store in Waterstone's old premises in the Trinity Centre in Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson.
'We're happy to be back': Poundland opens doors to long-awaited new premises in Trinity…
0
Sally Foulds died in a crash on the A95. Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Woman who died in A95 crash involving lorry named as Sally Foulds from Nethy…
0
To go with story by Ross Hempseed. John McNab died in car crash near Invernmoriston Picture shows; John McNab. Perth. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Missing pensioner’s body lay undiscovered in car for up to three days after Highland…
Food and Drink Gumboots Concept Eatery, Lonmay, Fraserburgh Pictured are Terri Crowther, Livinia Price and Luis Fonseca Picture by Darrell Benns Pictured on 07/09/2021 CR0037890
Gumboots: The new Fraserburgh cafe fighting food waste and satisfying taste buds
0
From L-R: Arsenal's Kim Little, Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema celebrate the opening goal against Brighton in WSL. (Photo by Liam Asman/SPP/Shutterstock)
Rachel Corsie: WSL started with a bang - and is set for another thrilling…
Nature Watch: Enthralled by the marine riches of Ardmair Bay
0

Editor's Picks