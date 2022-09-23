Fred Wright insists Britain’s got talent to produce road cycling world champion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Fred Wright insists Britain’s got talent to produce road cycling world champion

By Press Association
September 23, 2022, 1:17 pm
Fred Wright sees a bright future for British Cycling on the road (David Davies/PA)
Fred Wright sees a bright future for British Cycling on the road (David Davies/PA)

Fred Wright has predicted there will be another British winner of the men’s road world championships within the next decade as a fresh golden generation emerges.

While Britain has produced four different female world champions on the road, Mark Cavendish was only the second British man to win the rainbow jersey with his 2011 victory in Copenhagen coming 46 years after Tom Simpson’s triumph.

The likes of Belgian Wout Van Aert, Dutchman Mathieu van der Poel and Slovenia’s Tadej Pogacar are the favourites for Sunday’s race in Wollongong but it has already been a good week for Britain in Australia, highlighted by the junior time trial titles won by Zoe Backstedt and Josh Tarling.

Tom Pidcock would have been among the favourites for the men’s road race but the Olympic mountain bike champion and Tour de France stage winner ended his season early as the efforts of a gruelling two years caught up with him.

But Wright, who will race in a team that also includes emerging talents Ethan Hayter, Jake Stewart, Ben Tulett and Ben Turner, sees a bright future as Britain seeks riders that can follow in the footsteps of Sir Bradley Wiggins, Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas – who between them won six Tours in seven years.

“There are so many young British pros coming through – more than ever – and British cycling is in a really good place, it’s only going to get better from here,” the 23-year-old said.

“The guys I was juniors racing with, Tom, Jake, Ethan, we were all good mates, we all want to see each other succeed. I don’t know if it’s going to happen on Sunday, we really want it to. But at some point we’re going to have a British world champion in the next years.”

British Cycling National Road Championships 2021 – Road Race – Lincoln
Wright, left, will race alongside Ben Swift, centre, and Ethan Hayter, right, in Australia (Tim Goode/PA)

Wright, who rides for Bahrain-Victorious, has done a lot of learning in 2022, taking on back-to-back Grand Tours for the first time in his career as he raced the Tour de France and Vuelta a Espana.

He was a regular presence in breakaways in both, with a string of near-misses as he sought his first stage win. But he admitted the workload had taken its toll – he did not even want to look at his bike as he spent a few days at his parents’ house in London between the Vuelta and flying to Australia.

Although Wright lit up the Vuelta with attacking racing that also saw him finish second in the points classification, he ended the race famous for other reasons after a video released by Jumbo-Visma showed two-time overall winner Primoz Roglic blaming Wright for a crash that ended the Slovenian’s race.

Roglic’s claims caused consternation – few who saw the crash could identify anything Wright did wrong as he contested a sprint finish – but though Wright admitted Roglic’s accusations affected him at the time, he is now happy to chalk it up as another learning experience.

“At the time it was a pretty sleepless night,” Wright said. “I got quite a lot of messages, 98 per cent were all positive but I still had a stage I was trying to win so there was quite a lot going on.

“Since then there have been a lot of memes saying it’s my fault for random things. I saw one yesterday with Annemiek van Vleuten’s crash (in the mixed team time trial) and someone had photoshopped me into the background.

“It was a weird one. It was quite out of the blue from them. I’ve come across similar situations, but most importantly all the guys in the bunch the next day were, ‘I hope you’re alright, that was really odd’.

“It was easy to deal with because straightaway it was, ‘why have they come out and said this?’”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Sam Hoskins scored for Northampton (Will Matthews/PA)
Northampton fight back to beat Stockport
Exeter ran out easy winners against Forest Green (Peter Byrne/PA)
Wayne Carlisle praises Exeter’s resilience after easing to win at Forest Green
Arsenal Women F.C celebrates after their sides second goal during the Barclays Women’s Super League match at Emirates Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday September 24, 2022.
Record WSL crowd see Arsenal hit four in dominant derby win over Tottenham
Jevani Brown scored a treble for Exeter (Leila Coker/PA)
Jevani Brown hits hat-trick as Exeter ease to victory at Forest Green
The pressure is increasing on Gareth Southgate (Antonio Calanni/AP).
Scoring struggles and fan frustration – England worries mount ahead of World Cup
Anfield will host the Women’s Super League match between Liverpool and Everton on Sunday (Nick Potts/PA).
The pressure is on, says Matt Beard as WSL’s Merseyside derby heads to Anfield
Wales and Poland are set to renew rivalries in the Nations League on Sunday with relegation at stake (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA)
The key talking points ahead of Wales’ Nations League clash with Poland
Gareth Southgate’s side have not won in five matches (Nick Potts/PA)
Gareth Southgate urges England ‘to stay really tight’ after poor run of form
Emma Raducanu was forced to retire injured in Seoul (PA)
Injury forces Emma Raducanu to retire from Korea Open semi-final
Harry Maguire started England’s defeat in Italy despite his inconsistent form at Manchester United (Antonio Calanni/AP)
Harry Maguire insists England need a ‘little bit more quality’ in final third

More from Press and Journal

Poundland finally opened its new store in Waterstone's old premises in the Trinity Centre in Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson.
'We're happy to be back': Poundland opens doors to long-awaited new premises in Trinity…
0
Sally Foulds died in a crash on the A95. Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Woman who died in A95 crash involving lorry named as Sally Foulds from Nethy…
0
To go with story by Ross Hempseed. John McNab died in car crash near Invernmoriston Picture shows; John McNab. Perth. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Missing pensioner’s body lay undiscovered in car for up to three days after Highland…
Food and Drink Gumboots Concept Eatery, Lonmay, Fraserburgh Pictured are Terri Crowther, Livinia Price and Luis Fonseca Picture by Darrell Benns Pictured on 07/09/2021 CR0037890
Gumboots: The new Fraserburgh cafe fighting food waste and satisfying taste buds
0
From L-R: Arsenal's Kim Little, Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema celebrate the opening goal against Brighton in WSL. (Photo by Liam Asman/SPP/Shutterstock)
Rachel Corsie: WSL started with a bang - and is set for another thrilling…
Nature Watch: Enthralled by the marine riches of Ardmair Bay
0

Editor's Picks