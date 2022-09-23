Caleb Watts remains on sidelines as Morecambe play host to Cambridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Caleb Watts remains on sidelines as Morecambe play host to Cambridge

By Press Association
September 23, 2022, 2:07 pm
Morecambe will continue to be without Caleb Watts for the visit of Cambridge (Mike Egerton/PA)
Morecambe will continue to be without Caleb Watts for the visit of Cambridge (Mike Egerton/PA)

Morecambe will continue to be without Caleb Watts for the visit of Cambridge in Sky Bet League One on Saturday.

The Southampton loanee sustained a calf strain during his side’s draw at Bristol Rovers on September 3.

Watts could face another two weeks on the sidelines before being available again to manager Derek Adams.

Ash Hunter, Max Melbourne and Courtney Duffus remain on the long-term injury list.

Cambridge are hopeful Brandon Haunstrup could return to fitness soon, although Saturday’s match is expected to come too soon for the left-back.

Haunstrup has been sidelined with a knee injury since August but has been on the training ground on his own.

Greg Taylor also continues his recovery from a serious injury sustained last year and could feature at the weekend as he builds up to regular first-team football.

Fejiri Okenabirhie started against Northampton in midweek, but only recently returned from injury and two games in a week could be too much.

Editor's Picks