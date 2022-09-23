Steve Clarke hopes to see John McGinn reach 100-cap mark for Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Steve Clarke hopes to see John McGinn reach 100-cap mark for Scotland

By Press Association
September 23, 2022, 2:57 pm Updated: September 23, 2022, 10:56 pm
John McGinn will win his 50th cap this weekend (Steve Welsh/PA)
John McGinn will win his 50th cap this weekend (Steve Welsh/PA)

Steve Clarke expressed his hope that vice-captain John McGinn can kick on and become a Scotland centurion as the “bubbly” Aston Villa midfielder prepares to earn his 50th cap this weekend.

The 27-year-old is set to again skipper the team in the absence of the injured Andy Robertson in Saturday’s Nations League match at home to Republic of Ireland.

Manager Clarke is a huge fan of the former St Mirren and Hibernian player, who has chipped in with 14 goals for Scotland since making his debut against Denmark in March 2016.

“You’ve just got to look at his contributions, his goalscoring record, his assists,” said Clarke. “He can play different midfield positions and he brings his own bubbly, bright personality into the group.

“He’s a key member of the squad on and off the pitch. I think he enjoys it when I push him a little bit further forward and he’s got the chance to get those goals and make those assists. It works well for us.

“I’m indebted to John for a lot of the good wins we’ve had because he’s managed to get the goals and the assists. Hopefully he can keep it going and get to 100 and get a few more goals and assists along the way.”

Clarke believes McGinn’s growth as an international player epitomises Scotland’s improvement since he took charge in 2019.

“John was in a lot of Scotland squads and he tells me about the time he was asked to run the line in one of the squads because he was surplus to requirements at the time,” the manager said.

“You have to understand there is a process and John accepted that and waited for his chance. That’s what you want.

“When I first came in, John’s age-group of players didn’t have that many caps and I said that over a period of time ‘you will pick up the caps and become more experienced and hopefully we’ll improve as a group’ and I think we’ve improved a lot as a group.”

The Scots won 3-0 against Ukraine in midweek less than four months on from losing 3-1 to the same opponents in a World Cup play-off. Clarke is hoping to see a similar turnaround this weekend against a Republic side who beat Scotland 3-0 in Dublin in June.

“We know only too well from our experiences in the summer how difficult the game’s going to be and we have to be ready for everything Ireland throw at us,” said Clarke, whose side are top of Nations League Group B1 going into the final two matches.

“We need to combat their strengths and make sure we play to our maximum and show our qualities. We showed improved performance against Ukraine in midweek from what we did in the summer and the idea is to replicate that again.”

Clarke has added St Mirren centre-back Declan Gallagher and Verona left-back Josh Doig to his squad following the withdrawal through injury of Nathan Patterson and David Turnbull.

The manager is planning to keep changes to a minimum for this weekend’s match following a “very good performance” in midweek, although he is open to the possibility of making “one or two” alterations.

