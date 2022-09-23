I’ll be too much for Joseph Parker – Joe Joyce

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
I’ll be too much for Joseph Parker – Joe Joyce

By Press Association
September 23, 2022, 3:06 pm
Joe Joyce, pictured, insisted he is not overlooking Joseph Parker (Simon Marper/PA)
Joe Joyce recognises Joseph Parker has the edge in experience but the Briton insisted he will overwhelm the former world heavyweight champion on Saturday night.

While Joyce has won all of his 14 professional fights, his resume does not carry as much heft as Parker, who has shared the ring with Anthony Joshua, Andy Ruiz Jr, Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora.

Only Joshua and Whyte have had their hand raised against Parker but Joyce is looking for a British hat-trick against the New Zealander when the pair go head-to-head at Manchester’s AO Arena this weekend.

As well as height and reach advantages, Joyce boasted his overall skillset will subdue Parker, who is coached by Andy Lee and trains with Tyson Fury at the WBC heavyweight champion’s base in Morecambe.

Joe Joyce believes his skillset will be
Joyce told the PA news agency: “I’m prepared and ready for the best Joseph Parker. I’m definitely not taking him lightly because he’s a very skilful fighter. It’s going to be tough in there.

“He looked really good (in his last fight) against Chisora (last December), strong and powerful. I’m sure him and Andy Lee, and with Tyson Fury in his ear, will bring out the best in him.

“This is my biggest fight to date. But with my work-rate, power, endurance and punch output, I think I’ll be too much for him.”

While Joyce is a marginal favourite to prevail and claim the vacant WBO interim title, he is accustomed to adversity having upset the odds to beat British compatriot Daniel Dubois in November 2020.

Joyce said: “Everyone thought I was going to lose against Dubois but beating him put me really high up on the ladder. I think this ladder is a bit smaller with Parker but it cements me at that elite level.”

Parker believes he has a number of years left in boxing (Simon Marper/PA)
Joyce scaled 271lbs and 6oz on Friday afternoon, with Parker weighing in at 255lbs and 4oz, a career-high for both fighters.

The winner of this showdown will be targeting a shot at a world title later this year or in 2023, with Parker looking for a second tilt having reigned as WBO champion between December 2016 and March 2018.

While he has had 32 professional contests, Parker is still only 30 – seven years younger than Joyce – and is aware he has time on his side to add to his legacy.

Parker told PA: “I feel like I have been in boxing ages. I feel like one of the older ones but I am actually one of the younger ones.

“I still have a lot to give boxing. I think four or five years but it’s going to be a solid four or five years of focus and giving it my all.”

