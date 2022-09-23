Josh March remains doubt for Forest Green ahead of Exeter clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Josh March could again be missing for Forest Green’s Sky Bet League One clash against Exeter.

March has been absent for the last three matches with a knee injury.

After sitting out the midweek Papa Johns Trophy win at Newport, Connor Wickham is set to return as he chases his third goal in as many matches.

Baily Cargil (ankle) and Udoka Godwin-Malife (hamstring) are likely to be absent.

Exeter will be without Jonathan Grounds for their trip to Forest Green.

The defender suffered a calf injury in last weekend’s 2-0 defeat against Burton and is expected to be sidelined for at least the next fortnight.

Injuries to Cheick Diabate (broken foot) and Sam Stubbs (knee) leave Matt Taylor’s side exposed in defence.

Kyle Taylor (knee) and Tim Dieng (hamstring) are also set to be unavailable.